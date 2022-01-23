Sitting at a booth at Arlene’s Cafe in Elkton Friday morning, Democratic congressional candidate Andrew Kalloch said what voters want this election season is a competition of ideas.
It’s the first time in 36 years that there’s been an open seat in Congressional District 4.
While U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio has endorsed Oregon Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle as his successor, Kalloch said the last thing voters want “is just to hand over the seat to the next person in line who’s been trying to climb the ladder of party politics.”
Kalloch, who has taken a sabbatical from his job as an Airbnb executive to focus on the campaign, spent the day in Douglas County on Friday.
After his Arlene’s breakfast, he went fishing on the Umpqua River and then headed to Roseburg to visit with residents and give a radio interview. He said he plans to return to Douglas County during the campaign and to conduct “Main Street conversations” in every city in the district.
Kalloch said if he is elected, his top priority will be dealing with climate change.
“Climate is a through line that links together all sorts of other priorities,” he said.
Climate is a national security issue, an environmental justice issue, and an economic issue. It affects housing and agriculture too.
“There’s not a single issue that climate does not touch in one way or another,” he said.
Climate change is a national security issue because it creates instability worldwide, he said.
“It leads to droughts, famines, heat waves and natural disasters that push people from one place to another, huge waves of refugees,” he said. “When those refugees move there often is not an easy way for the places where they are going to absorb them and integrate them into their economies.”
Nobody knows local impacts of climate change like fire and record heat better than farmers, loggers, fishermen and Oregonians who just love to camp in the woods, he said.
“We are living it, and so we need to have a representative who sees it as an issue that needs to be dealt with on every single bill that comes before the United States Congress,” he said.
Kalloch wants Oregon to play to its strengths, both to deal with climate change and to promote economic growth.
He wants to make Oregon a testing ground for regenerative agricultural technology, for example.
He also wants to make Oregon a global leader in wind power, not just installing wind turbines but building the technology through its universities.
Some Oregon communities are doing well economically, while others are struggling, he said.
“For too long, we have had politicians who have pretended that we can go backward to an economy that no longer exists for people, and the truth is that we can’t,” he said.
He said new tourism jobs need to pay family wages and offer a ladder to the middle class.
He also touted the importance of developing engineered timber products.
“I certainly want to see a sustainable and vibrant timber economy in Southern Oregon,” he said.
At the same time, he said, America needs a new generation of national parks.
Protecting public lands is beneficial for both the environment and the tourism economy, he said.
“We want to protect these lands that draw people here, but we want to do that in a way that doesn’t curtail an extremely important industry. I think we can do both,” he said.
