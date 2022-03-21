Congressional District 4 candidate John Selker describes himself as "kind of a radical doer."
Selker met with potential supporters at McMenamins Roseburg Station Pub & Brewery Friday evening to talk about his Democratic primary campaign.
Selker has been a water resource engineering professor at Oregon State University for the past 30 years.
He also previously worked for the Oregon Extension Service, helping Oregon farmers with water issues. In Roseburg, he worked on pear orchard irrigation.
Selker has specialized in using practical engineering to help solve problems in the developing world.
He has traveled to Kenya and Sri Lanka in pursuit of that mission. He's worked on creating a new kind of portable cook stove that's still in use in many African countries today, and on water projects to store water collected in cisterns.
"When you do good work and you do it in a way where you're really looking around you at what is needed, then things can happen," he said.
His approach to the issues is data driven.
"We are lacking insight in our government," he said.
One of his top issues is finding smart ways to combat climate change.
Solar power is now cheaper to produce than power from gas and oil, he said, and government policies need to catch up.
Sometimes, government spends money on the wrong thing in an attempt to solve a problem, he said.
For example, when he purchased a plug-in Toyota Prius, he received a $6,000 tax refund that a person with his income didn't need. Per ton of carbon dioxide saved, that cost the government $400, he said.
Right now, the value of a ton of carbon dioxide is just $10, he said.
"The government paid 40 times as much as they should have for that car, and they gave it to the wrong guy. That's a screwup," he said.
Selker favors natural forest management through selective cutting that would employ many workers. He also wants to see land swaps and purchases to reduce the patchwork pattern of land ownership in Douglas County's forests. That will help wildlife as well as hikers, he said.
He wants to solve the affordable housing and homelessness crises through government action. He favors government investing in tiny houses and creating incentives for developers to build more affordable housing.
He acknowledges he has an uphill battle to win the primary race, especially against Democratic front-runner Val Hoyle.
He said Democrats like U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield, and U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, should not have endorsed Hoyle when they did not yet know who all the candidates would be.
"They did not show a very positive face," he said.
Selker said he can be more competitive in the general election than Hoyle, who he described as a "dyed-in-the-wool Democratic machine from the north with no connection to rural areas to speak of."
