Emily Gurney deposits her ballot at the drive-thru election drop box in the east parking lot of the Roseburg Public Library on Nov. 3, 2020. As the May 17 primary approaches, County Clerk Dan Loomis reminds voters that drop boxes continue to be the safest and surest way to have their ballot count.
Douglas County Clerk Dan Loomis said voters should be aware of a few changes in elections beginning with the May 17 primary.
First, a new Oregon law (House Bill 3291) known as the “postmark rule” went into effect on Jan. 1. Under the new law, any mail-in ballot postmarked by the Postal Service on or before 8 p.m. on Election Day is considered on time and will be counted — as long as it is in the mail and arrives to the county clerk no later than seven days after the date of the election.
For a schedule of the election results release times, please see the Douglas County elections page on its website. For those choosing to mail their ballots, Loomis recommends sending them one week before Election Day, just to be safe. If you take your ballot to the post office on or near Election Day, make sure the ballot envelope is properly postmarked. The 15 ballot drop sites in Douglas County are always a safe and sure option, Loomis said, all the way up to 8 p.m. on election night.
The second change is that optional secrecy sleeves will no longer be included with election ballots, thanks to a new enhanced security weave printed on all ballot return envelopes. The privacy and the secrecy of your vote will continue to be protected throughout the ballot counting process. This change will save money and staff time. Also, ballot return envelopes now have updated language in the Voter Statement (declaration) and flap to account for the postmark rule changes. As a reminder, for a ballot to be valid, make sure you always sign your Voter Statement on your ballot return envelope.
Additionally, some Douglas County voters may notice a change in their Congress, Senate and/or Representative district(s) or voter precinct on their ballot. This is due to the recent completion of redistricting. The redistricting changes came about as a result of the 2020 census, with Oregon’s population growth and movement over the prior decade necessitating new legislative maps.
For more information about elections, visit the office of the County Clerk, Room 124 in the Douglas County Courthouse or call (541) 440-4252.
I support Oregon's mail-in ballot election process. Part of me dislikes that we may have to wait up to seven days to get the final results on close elections. But I understand it. The Former Guy did everything he could to slow mail delivery. For some reason the GOP does not like making it easy for people to vote.
Support Vote By Mail! And while you're at it, please vote no on the whole Idaho thing. Stay proud to be an Oregonian.
