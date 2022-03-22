Should Douglas County put its resources into workforce development, water or helping those with substance abuse problems? Should there be limits on campaign donations?
These were among the issues tackled by candidates for Douglas County commissioner Monday at an online forum hosted by the Douglas County Democratic Party.
Candidate Diana Fletcher said boosting economic development should start with small businesses that are already here. The bigger businesses come in after the small businesses have put in the long hours and work, she said.
"Tourism creates more business, it creates more jobs, it creates more revenue, and it doesn't put necessarily a blow on our residential shortness that we have. We have no extra places to live right now, but it will come," she said.
Incumbent Commissioner Chris Boice said the county is very involved in workforce development, citing the Umpqua Community College truck driving school, getting industrial lands shovel ready, helping the Coca Cola plant to relocate, and assisting Fred Wahl Marine to get money to expand their business and create more jobs.
"We have every business in the county literally looking for people and more importantly trained people," he said.
Valynn Currie said the others are failing to think about the need to improve water impoundments.
"Without water our county goes nowhere. With water we enjoy a better way of life in our county," she said.
Incumbent Commissioner Tim Freeman said building the workforce for jobs where it's needed makes a lot of sense, and the commissioners have been working on that.
"There's good jobs available right now in Douglas County. People just need to be trained for them, and working with UCC is very important," he said.
Brandy Stone said the county faces an uphill battle because of widespread substance abuse and mental health problems.
"To have a sustainable workforce you have to have people who are well enough to work," she said.
She said she believes in entrepreneurship, mentorship and connecting people who have a passionate idea with people who can make that idea successful.
Mike Ruehle said Douglas County focused mainly on expanding existing companies inside the county. That's where most of the grants and incentives went, he said, citing the investments of the Douglas County Industrial Development Board.
"Essentially it's the rich getting richer in Douglas County," he said.
He favors bringing in other businesses, including fast food chains that entice people to get off the freeway and see how beautiful it is here.
Incumbent Commissioner Tom Kress said bureaucracy should be streamlined and inexpensive.
He said the current government has been a willing partner in notable projects such as creating a proposed medical education college, the UCC truck driver school, and technical education in South County.
Bev Ashton said the county can provide leadership convening communities, and it should look at the county's unique assets to build on what is desirable and attractive to the citizens and those interested in moving here.
She said she's seen that things don't turn out well when communities grow too fast without thinking ahead.
On a question about campaign finance reform, Stone pointed to federal efforts to limit campaign donations as well as the Oregon voters' approval of limits in 2020.
She said she would absolutely support campaign finance limits.
Freeman said setting campaign limits isn't something the county can do.
However, he said campaigns cost more in a vote by mail election because voters have to be reached on multiple potential voting days. He said he does think something should be done to stop dark money campaign spending, which often funds negative ads.
Currie said the laws currently in place need to be followed. She said she's self-funding the majority of her campaign.
She said she wants to keep the door open to everyone, rather than having obligations to big campaign donors.
Boice said it costs money to get out and reach the voter successfully.
He said he favors some sort of reform and is open to hearing suggestions.
Ruehle said the incumbent commissioners have had 100 political action committees donate more than $500,000 to their campaigns.
He said the solution is to limit the donations to $500 per donor.
Bev Ashton said instead of the best man wins, it's the one with the largest war chest. The officials then become obligated to the donors, she said.
She said the problem needs to be broken down at the local level and fixed.
Kress said strict finance rules would give him an incumbent advantage. He's already got name recognition.
However, he said it costs money to buy ads. If there had been strict campaign finance rules in 2018, he said Alek Skarlatos would be in his place. Skarlatos came in a close second in the 2018 vote.
Fletcher said it's a tough question and government needs to be for and by the people. However, she also said there are good people with wealth who want to support people running for positions and she doesn't see anything wrong with that.
Candidates Marcus Black, Deuce Bohn and Ashley Hicks were not present.
The entire debate can be viewed on the Douglas County Democrats Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.