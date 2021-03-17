Thursday is the deadline to file as a candidate in the May 18 special district election.
Special districts are independent bodies that handle an array of local fire, water, ambulance, library and other services.
Special districts also include the Umpqua Community of College Board of Trustees, the Port of Umpqua and the Umpqua Public Transportation District.
There are 217 positions open on special districts this election.
Candidates must submit application forms and a $10 fee to the Douglas County Clerk's Office no later than 5 p.m. Thursday.
The Douglas County Clerk’s office is located in Room 124 on the ground level of the Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Avenue in Roseburg. Correspondence can be mailed to Douglas County Elections, P.O. Box 10, Roseburg, OR 97470.
The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
The deadline to register to vote in the election is 11:59 p.m. April 27.
Information: 541-440-4252
