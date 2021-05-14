The deadline to vote in Tuesday’s special election is drawing near, and Douglas County Clerk Dan Loomis warns it’s too late to send in ballots by mail and be sure they’ll arrive on time.
However, ballot drop sites around the county will be open through 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Turnout is up a bit over the same point in the 2019 election, Loomis said in an email.
As of Thursday, 11,444 ballots from 13.71% of the county’s registered voters had been received. That’s 1.51% ahead of participation rates at the same point in the 2019 special districts election.
Earlier this week, the pre-election certification of election tally machines was completed, and a member of each major political party was invited to monitor it.
Here are the drop site locations:
- Canyonville City Library Book Drop, 250 N. Main St., 24 hours a day, Election Day until 8 p.m.
- Douglas County Annex, 680 Fir Ave., Reedsport, 24 hours per day, Election Day until 8 p.m.
- Douglas County Clerk’s Office, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg, Room 124 and hallway slot, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, Election Day 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Douglas County Courthouse Front Lawn, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg, 24 hours per day, Election Day until 8 p.m.
- Drain City Hall, 515 S. Cedar St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Election Day until 8 p.m.
- Glendale City Hall, 124 Third St., 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Election Day, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 8 p.m.
- Roseburg Public Library East Parking Lot, corner of Fowler Street and Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard, 24 hours per day, Election Day until 8 p.m.
- Myrtle Creek City Hall, 207 NW Pleasant St., 24 hours per day, Election Day until 8 p.m.
- Riddle City Hall, 647 1st Ave., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, Election Day until 8 p.m.
- Sutherlin City Hall, 126 E. Central Ave., 24 hours per day, Election Day until 8 p.m.
- Umpqua Community College Administration Building Drop Slot, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Election Day until 8 p.m.
- Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., 24 hours per day, Election Day until 8 p.m.
- Yoncalla City Hall Utility Payment Slot, 2640 Eagle Valley Road, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, Election Day until 8 p.m.
