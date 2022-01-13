U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio has endorsed Val Hoyle as his successor.
DeFazio, D-Springfield, announced previously he plans to retire after more than three decades serving U.S. House District 4.
Hoyle is the Oregon labor commissioner and former state House Majority Leader. She is seeking the Democratic nomination in the May primary.
“I’ve thought a lot about the race to succeed me in the 4th Congressional District. We need someone who has progressive values and a proven track record of results. We need someone with deep roots in this district, who knows this district and has put in the work for our communities,” DeFazio said.
DeFazio said it's also important to have a candidate who has proven she can win tough races, despite the fact that redistricting has made the district lean a bit more Democratic than before.
"It’s a little better than the district I ran in last time, but it is no slam dunk for a Democrat. We need a candidate who can hold this seat in November," he said.
Hoyle said the endorsement was a "tremendous honor."
“We’ve been lucky to be represented by someone who has fought for our district, for our values, and who has always been as independent as Oregon," Hoyle said.
She said she and DeFazio are both fighters who "put working people first," and said she would work hard to continue DeFazio's legacy.
(1) comment
She's an experienced person with a proven track record. I will vote for her in the May primary.
