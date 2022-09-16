With mismatched outdoor chairs and potluck desserts, the Democratic Party of Douglas County held an informal candidate meet and greet Wednesday. The opportunity afforded party members to meet the three democrats who will face off against their Republican counterparts for state and congressional seats in the November election.
Joe Yetter of Azalea is running for U.S. Congressional District 2 against District 2 Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario. Yetter is a retired army doctor who spends his days on his 80-acre farm, which moved into District 2 after redistricting. It is now the largest of the state's congressional districts, spread across Eastern and parts of Southern Oregon.
This moved Yetter into Bentz's district, a man Yetter staunchly disagrees with.
"I found out about Cliff Bentz and I said 'he does not represent me,'" Yetter said. "He does not represent the real people of CD2. And so I filed to run and I am running just as hard as I can."
Yetter has two other motivations for running for Congress. "Democracy is at stake, we saw that on Jan. 6. And freedom and individual liberty are at stake, we see that with the decision to overturn Roe," he said.
It's up to the legislature to preserve these rights, Yetter said, and he doesn't believe Bentz is the man to do that.
Yetter said he will focus on health care, job opportunities, infrastructure such as roads, hospitals and schools and improving the veteran health care system.
"I lived in post-war Germany and I saw what happens when democracy falls. I've gone other places in the world and seen what happens when democracies fall," he said. "I have the experience serving the government and serving the people for all of my adult life. I have a background in being a physician and taking care of people and being a pragmatic solution finder."
Yetter said he is used to working with others towards a common goal, and this will be another opportunity to do that.
"We need to all of us together be prepared and work towards solutions to problems we have now and problems we know are coming down the pike," Yetter said.
Kevin Bell of Glide will face off against Republican candidate Virgle Osborne and Constitution candidate Edward Renfroe for the Oregon House District 2 seat. Bell is a 21-year-old wildland firefighter and environmental technician. Unlike most youth his age, Bell is looking to make his home a better place rather than looking for opportunities elsewhere.
"I'm an anomaly, as a 21-year-old who is choosing to stay my whole life in Douglas County. They leave because there is a lack of opportunities here that should be afforded to our youth," Bell said. "We need that energy, we need that change. I'm here for my community and as a young man, I am here for the long haul."
Along with figuring out how to offer better opportunities to local young adults, Bell's focus includes the environment, timber and economy.
"I wanted to step up. When I talked to my friends and my family, they seek better opportunities elsewhere and I want to stay here. I love my community," Bell said. "I was in foster care for a while and I know my community took care of me and now I want to just spread the love."
Bell said he plans to use the principles he has learned fighting fires to tackle the legislative season — fight aggressively and nip things in the bud before they become problems.
"Out in the field or in the state house, that's where you can count on me," Bell said.
Port Orford resident Bret Cecil is running for Oregon House District 1 seat versus incumbent state Rep. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford.
"I don't have all the answers, but I've met some really smart people who have some really good ideas and I keep seeing those ideas crash," Cecil said. "I don't mind being the guy with a target on my back so we can make these things happen."
Cecil never had political aspirations. He moved to Oregon to retire and eventually developed friendships with members of Indivisible North Curry County. The group's objective became removing the 45th president, Donald Trump.
Somewhere along the line, he became involved with the Curry County Democrats. When the chair resigned, Cecil stepped up to fill that spot, just like he wants to step up and take the House District 1 seat. He started to attend city council meetings and then Curry County Commissioner meetings. That's where he found something lacking.
"I found that there were a lot of people whose voices went unheard. A lot of really smart, intelligent people with good ideas were being ignored," Cecil said.
As Democratic chair, Cecil said he fielded numerous calls asking who he suggested to vote for in the May primary. He couldn't think of anyone, nor did the idea of no one running sit well with him. So on Mar. 6, Cecil decided it was time for him to step up once more and do his part. He filed two days later.
He said he plans to target housing, health, reproductive and child care, climate and campaign finance regulations.
"I don't think we are all that different," he said of why Douglas County should vote for him. "I don't see our issues being all that different. And I want to help find solutions."
