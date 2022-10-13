Douglas County Clerk Daniel Loomis recently received reports of canvassers looking for election fraud in the November 2020 election.
Loomis said those going door-to-door are not election staff or representatives of Douglas County, and people are under no obligation to answer questions.
“We’ve been told that they have been asked to sign and notarize sworn affidavits about their voter registration status; whether they voted; who lives at their address; who has not lived there; when did they make changes to their registration,” Loomis said. “One caller stated they were asked also ‘who they voted for.’”
Loomis said the clerk’s office also received two complaints about perceived intimidation. The citizens were allegedly visited by people who asked them to sign and notarize affidavits about their voter registration status, whether they voted, who lives at the address and, in one case, who they voted for.
“It is an unwritten agreement between the voters and those that handle their ballots that ensures the privacy of how you voted will be protected,” Loomis said. “Oregon Voters can be assured that county elections staff will not be seeking private information on ‘who you voted for’ and will not change your voter registration, using only a private canvasser’s data collection. It is the ‘Voter’ who has the key authority to change their voter registration.”
The complaints, four in total, were received in the past 30 days. There have been no formal written complaints.
Similar reports of canvassers were made in Klamath County and Shasta County in California.
Kyle Bailey, news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN, contributed to the article.
(3) comments
Does this kind of door-to-door improper questioning represent voter intimidation or any other type of criminal conduct? Seeing that it's happening close to the time when ballots will be mailed out makes it highly suspect.
It would be interesting to see what kind of I.D. these people use and if they are misrepresenting themselves or failing to identify properly.
These actions are a threat to free and fair elections, free from intimidation.
Readers out there, if you've been contacted in this way, please file a written complaint so this can be properly investigated.
What doesn't make sense to me is that in Douglas County, Trump received nearly 70% of the vote and Biden received nearly 30%. What is the indication of voter fraud? I don't get why you would do your junior detective work in Douglas County of all places. P.T Barnum was right...there is indeed, one born every minute...
Sad. Sad that people believe this election fraud B s - sad that people are willing to spend time and energy jousting at this windmill - sad that members of the public have to be subjected to this nonsense. It will also be a sad day for them if they knock on my door - as I won't be very hospitable.
