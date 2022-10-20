SPRINGFIELD — Election officials from Douglas County met in Springfield on Thursday to release the ballots for the upcoming November election and deliver them to the United States Postal Service.
Douglas County Clerk Daniel Loomis and Elections Director Andrew Taylor unlocked the secure container containing the ballots in Springfield, said voters can expect their ballots to begin arriving in the coming days.
“Delivery times may vary, depending on their mailing addresses,” Loomis said. “We always recommend that if the ballot isn’t received by about a week prior to election day, that the voter contact us or visit us to seek a replacement.”
Douglas County will have 15 drop boxes available for voters who don’t wish to send their ballots through the mail, but those who wish to mail their votes can do so as long as the ballot is postmarked by 8 p.m. Nov. 8. Loomis says that to be safe, voters should mail their ballots a week in advance of election day.
Loomis also said that voters should focus on issues beyond the ones that attract the most attention, like the upcoming governor’s race and congressional seats up for grabs.
“We often give our attention to the top of the ballot, with U.S. Senator, Congress and the governor getting most of the attention and much of our enthusiasm,” Loomis said. “But further down the ballot are good people, your neighbors and fellow community members who volunteer to serve in positions like mayor, city council or soil/water district. These are the ballot measures that will impact you and those you care about. Please give these important positions and measures your attention as well.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
