There were several contested races in Douglas County; Canyonville and Reedsport mayor, city council for Reedsport, Winston and Sutherlin, and Douglas soil and water conservation director.
Christine Morgan took an early lead in the Canyonville mayoral race, nabbing 59.61% of the votes. Her opponent, the incumbent Jake Young, received 40.11% by 8 p.m. when 359 votes were counted.
In Reedsport, it appears that Linda McCollum will get to keep her position as mayor. By 8 p.m., she had received 61.28% of the 1,002 votes counted. Kevin Howard Noel had received 37.43% of votes. Rich Patten led in the 8 p.m. results with 56.89% of the votes for the Reedsport city council position.
In Sutherlin, there were four candidates on the ballot for three city council positions. By 8 p.m. the race was very close with Tom Boggs receiving 24.38% of votes, Lisa Woods 25.02%, Debbie Hamilton 27.67% and Gary Dagel 21.72%. The top three candidates will be the councilors.
Winston's city council race between Dolores White and Nael Goodwin saw White leading with 55.01% at 8 p.m.
Brenda Epp led with 53.35% of the votes in the race for one of the at-large Douglas soil and water conservation district director positions. Epp is running against George Seonbuchner, who had received 45.58% of votes by 8 p.m.
All other positions were not contested.
Ballots will continue to be counted and elections results will be updated at 10 p.m. and by 5 p.m. Thursday.
The News-Review will continue tracking local election races and update throughout the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.