The Douglas County Republican Committee will host a nonpartisan candidate forum for the upcoming special district election.
Th event will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Republican Headquarters, 506 SE Jackson St., in Roseburg. Doors open at 6 p.m.
The event will also be streamed live on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/26YWH40nV
(1) comment
Will they be mask-less?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.