The redistricting of precinct lines for Douglas County has been completed.

The county now has 29 voting precincts, one more than it previously had. Voters can access interactive online maps of the new precincts at https://tinyurl.com/ye28un9b. Type in your address and it will identify your precinct, state House, statee Senate and congressional districts.

Douglas County Clerk Dan Loomis said the redistricting completed by the state Legislature in September triggered Oregon’s 36 counties to begin adjusting the precinct lines inside their borders.

The new precinct lines in Douglas County were drawn by the Douglas County Geographic Information Systems Specialist and the clerk’s office.

The new boundaries are based on a state directive that new precinct boundaries should be contained entirely within a single state House district and a single congressional district, where possible, and should create minimal change from current precincts.

Voters interested in serving as precinct committee persons can file for the May election to those seats. There are currently 347 precinct committee person seats for each major political party.

Forms to file for office are available online at https://douglascounty-oregon.us/QuickLinks.aspx?CID=42.

More information is available at the Douglas County Clerk’s Office at 541-440-4252 or by emailing elections@co.douglas.or.us.

Reporter Carisa Cegavske can be reached at ccegavske@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4213.

Senior Reporter

Carisa Cegavske is the senior reporter for The News-Review.

(1) comment

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

Carisa, thank you! This was an immensely helpful article, especially the links.

And kudos to Dan Loomis, Andrew Taylor, and all the folks in the Elections office for the hard work they have done.

Careful readers will want to note that the precinct maps on the website have not yet been updated.

https://douglascounty-oregon.us/DocumentCenter/View/527/Douglas-County-Map-PDF

