Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin filed Friday to run for reelection to a fourth term, according to the Douglas County Elections Office.
Hanlin was first elected sheriff in 2008, and was reelected in 2012 and 2016. He joined the sheriff's office in 1989, and served as a deputy, a detective and a lieutenant prior to becoming sheriff.
He's known as a staunch supporter of gun rights and was sheriff during the Umpqua Community College shooting in October 2015.
Hanlin has also overseen the Douglas County Sheriff's Office during a time of shrinking budgets and high turnover due to retirements.
Hanlin grew up in Roseburg and graduated from Glide High School. He received an associate degree in computer information systems from Central Oregon Community College in Bend.
Hanlin could not immediately be reached for comment Monday morning.
More to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.