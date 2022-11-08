Douglas County supports GOP candidates for State Representative The News-Review Nov 8, 2022 Nov 8, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Osborne Courtesy photo/ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Republican candidates David Brock Smith, Virgle Osborne and Christine Goodwin will be representing Douglas County voters in the Oregon House after winning the general election Tuesday.Osborne received 69.73% of votes by 10 p.m. for the second district, while Democratic candidate Kevin Bell received 27.79% of votes and Constitution candidate Edward Renfroe received 2.29% of votes."I'm happy," Osborne said. "The intent of running was to do good for the community, the district. I'm excited to represent them and go to work."Osborne said his platform throughout the election has not changes and at the top of his to do list remain issues such as homelessness, crime and drugs."I'd love to see what we can do about this," Osborne said. David Brock Smith also took the win with 68.41% of votes by 10 p.m. over Democratic candidate Bret Cecil in the race for the first district.Goodwin was unopposed in her run for the fourth district. Ballots will continue to be counted and the story will be updated as more results come in. Election results will be finalized by Dec. 5. React to this story: Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Virgle Osborne Christine Goodwin David Brock Smith Politics Candidate Vote Edward Renfroe Douglas County Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers LONE ROCK - SURVEY TECHNICIAN CITY OF CANYONVILLE T3 Construction is Hiring! Most Popular Two shot during several-hours standoff in Green District neighborhood Reedsport mayor candidate answers questions about his past PacifiCorp settles with two families who were victims of Archie Creek Fire Cutting-edge competition held at the old Kruse Farms Guest column: The broken promise of salmon hatcheries Special Sections Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Los Angeles 1, Minnesota 0 Los Angeles 1, Minnesota 0 Southern Cal 86, CS Bakersfield 41 Seattle 5, Nashville 1 Seattle 5, Nashville 1
