Douglas County voters oppose firearm permits The News-Review Nov 8, 2022 Nov 8, 2022 Updated 55 min ago Election workers at the Douglas County Clerk's Office open and count ballots as they come in for Tuesday's election. WILL GESCHKE The News-Review Douglas County voters were opposed to a statewide gun measure, while state results were split on the matter.Douglas County voters opposed Measure 114 by 71.41% in early results.The measure would require people to have a permit to buy firearms, for police to maintain a database and to prohibit certain ammunition magazines.Statewide the measure was too close to call, with 50.98% in favor and 49.02% in opposition by 8:45 p.m.Those in favor of the measure had argued that it would help prevent suicides.The opposition argued that it would be impossible for police to keep such a database with.Ballots will continue to be counted and election results will be updated throughout the night. Official results will be in by Dec. 5.
