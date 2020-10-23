As of Thursday evening, 25,054 Douglas County ballots — 29.82% of the total — have already been returned.
That's a record for this point in the election, Douglas County Clerk Dan Loomis said in an email. It's also a solid 9.95% ahead of the participation rates for the same point in the 2016 presidential election and 11.52% ahead of the 2012 election.
Typically, voters cast the largest percentage of their ballots on the final day of the election. Thursday's participation rate was higher than all but the final day in 2012 and 2016.
"This being only the fourth day of returns, the participation rates for 2020 General Election are looking to be unforgettable," Loomis said.
A total of 6,933, or 34.25%, of Thursday's ballots were returned via the U.S. Postal Service. And 6,466, or 25.81%, were delivered directly at the courthouse. The remainder were deposited in ballot drop sites around the county.
Good. I love Oregon's voting system. One round-trip to the mailbox, punctuated by coffee/computer/conversation/bubble-blackening, and the knowledge that we've participated in democracy.
Then, a couple days later, checking in on the SoS website to confirm ballot was received (link below). In some counties, the County Clerk kindly emails voters when their ballots were received. Not here, not yet, and too bad about that minor, minor annoyance.
https://secure.sos.state.or.us/orestar/vr/showVoterSearch.do?lang=eng&source=SOS
