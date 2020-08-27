Douglas County voters will be asked to weigh in this November on whether they'd like to continue living in Oregon or they would prefer to live in Idaho instead.
The advisory question Douglas County residents will see on their ballots won't be the same as the more complicated proposal that the group Move Oregon's Border had hoped to get on the ballot here and in many other rural counties.
Move Oregon's Border's proposal, also known as Greater Idaho, is to shift Idaho's border to include 17 rural Oregon counties.
Mike McCarter of Move Oregon's Border said his group fell 30 signatures short of the 2,955 minimum required by the Aug. 5 deadline to get on the November ballot in Douglas County.
A county spokesperson said no signatures had been turned in to county elections officials yet.
Commissioner Tim Freeman said Wednesday the Douglas County ballot question is simpler than Move Oregon's Border's proposal. It's more like a poll to ask voters their opinion on whether they like the idea of being part of the state of Idaho rather than the state of Oregon.
The question asks: "Should Douglas County Commissioners, State Representatives and Senators work toward moving the Idaho state border to include Douglas County?"
The summary goes on to clarify that this is an advisory vote intended to determine voter attitudes. Even if voters were to approve the idea, the vote is nonbinding, meaning commissioners and state legislators could still decide not to take any action toward seceding from Oregon.
The board order to place the question on the ballot was signed by Douglas County Board of Commissioners Chair Chris Boice, using authority delegated to him during the pandemic.
Freeman said he also thinks asking the question is a good idea.
"I don't know if 5% of the people think it's a good idea or 85%, right? So I'm happy to know that. That's a big issue. If there's a majority or a high majority of the people in Douglas County that are sick of being part of Oregon and want to be part of Idaho, that's probably a good thing for us to know," Freeman said.
The vote is a useful way to gather feedback during the pandemic, which has made it harder to learn the public's opinion on an issue that has been receiving attention, Freeman said.
Move Oregon's Border was successful in getting its own measure on the ballot in Jefferson, Union and Wallowa Counties and plans to continue gathering signatures in hopes of getting that measure on the ballot here and in 11 other counties across the state in May 2021.
McCarter said, however, that he's thankful the Douglas County Board of Commissioners chose to put an advisory question on the ballot during the general election when voter turnout will be high.
“We invite other county boards and county courts to let their voters have a say on this important issue on May 18, 2021. Let the people decide which state government is more suited to their county’s economy and values. Rural Oregon’s concerns are trampled on in Salem,” McCarter said in a written statement.
Actually making that border change happen, though, would ultimately require more than just buy-in at the county level. The legislatures of both states and Congress would have to agree to the change.
Tuesday was the last day to file or withdraw a petition or measure for the November election. The other measures that made the Douglas County ballot seek to change marijuana laws in Reedsport and Winston.
Reedsport voters will decide whether to impose a city tax on recreational marijuana sales. The Reedsport City Council would be authorized to choose the amount of the tax, which could not exceed 3%.
Winston voters will be asked to weigh in on an advisory measure about whether to loosen zoning regulations limiting marijuana store locations. They'll also decide whether to impose a 3% tax on recreational marijuana sales.
(1) comment
So, if the question is: " "Should Douglas County Commissioners, State Representatives and Senators move to Idaho?"--count me as Yes! Please!
