Voters have until 8 p.m. on Tuesday to turn in their ballots for the 2020 general election.
The only way to get your ballot in on time now is to hand deliver it to either the Douglas County Clerk’s Office in the Douglas County Courthouse, or to one of the county’s drop sites located around the county. A postmark dated today will not count.
Whatever the outcome of tonight’s election, it appears Douglas County voters are excited about being a part of it.
By Monday evening, 59,733 county voters, about 71% of the total, had returned their ballots. That’s 9.66% ahead of the participation rate for the 2016 presidential election, and 3.96% ahead of the 2012 presidential election.
Just under one third of the ballots arrived via the U.S. Postal Service, while 23% have come directly to the courthouse and the remainder from the county’s drop sites.
In addition to the presidential contest between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, a number of state and local elective offices and ballot measures will be decided by Tuesday’s vote.
Among the most-watched results will be the race between Roseburg Republican Alek Skarlatos and longtime U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield, for the Fourth Congressional District.
This is a race that’s garnered attention from around the country, as top Republicans have backed Skarlatos in what they believe has become a purple district. The fight’s been bitter, with Skarlatos asserting that DeFazio has been in Washington, D.C., too long and DeFazio asserting that Skarlatos’ inexperience would lead to poor representation for the district.
In the state Senate race for District 1, Roseburg Democrat Kat Stone is challenging incumbent Myrtle Creek Republican Dallas Heard.
In the state House race for District 2, Roseburg Democrat Charles Lee is challenging incumbent Roseburg Republican Gary Leif. In North Douglas and South Lane Counties, voters will decide the state House race for District 7, for which Democrat Jerry Samaniego of Walterville is challenging incumbent Republican Cedric Hayden of Fall Creek.
Statewide ballot measures on drug decriminalization, campaign contribution limits and vaping taxes will also be decided.
Douglas County voters will weigh in on whether they’d like to ditch Oregon and join Idaho, though the vote will be purely advisory and even a “yes” vote wouldn’t guarantee any change.
Residents in Winston will be voting on whether to ease restrictions on cannabis shops in the city and, if so, whether to tax them locally, while in Reedsport, where such shops are already allowed, voters will weigh in on whether to add a local tax to those shops.
Some voters will also decide contested city races, including two contested races on the Roseburg City Council. Patrice Sipos is challenging incumbent Ashley Hicks for Roseburg City Council in Ward 4. Patrick Lewandowski and Sheri Moothart are competing for Ward 1.
Here are the places where you can bring your ballot through 8 p.m. Election Day:
- Canyonville City Library Book Drop, 250 N. Main St., Canyonville. All day until 8 p.m.
- Douglas County Annex, 680 Fir Ave., Reedsport. All day until 8 p.m.
- Douglas County Clerk’s Office, Room 124 or Hallway Slot, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg, 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
- Douglas County Courthouse, Front Lawn, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. All day until 8 p.m.
- Drain City Hall, 515 S. Cedar St., Drain, 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
- Roseburg Public Library East Parking Lot, Corner of Fowler Street and Diamond Lake Boulevard, Roseburg. All day until 8 p.m.
- Glendale City Hall, 124 Third St., Glendale, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 8 p.m.
- Myrtle Creek City Hall, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. All day until 8 p.m.
- Riddle City Hall, 647 1st Ave., Riddle, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sutherlin City Hall, 126 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. All day until 8 p.m.
- Umpqua Community College, Administration Building Drop Slot, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Boulevard, Winston. All day until 8 p.m.
- Yoncalla City Hall, Utility Payment Slot, 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
