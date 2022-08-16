Drain city councilor Jo Barker recalled The News-Review Sanne Godfrey Education Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 16, 2022 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DRAIN — Jo Barker is no longer a city councilor in Drain, following a successful recall campaign where 75.66% of constituents voted in favor of removing her from the position.Results for the recall election were certified by the Douglas County Clerk's Office on Aug. 3.Barker started the four-year position in January 2021, and the term was set to end December 2024. The position is currently listed as vacant on the City of Drain website. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sanne Godfrey Education Reporter Sanne Godfrey is the education reporter for The News-Review. Author twitter Author email Follow Sanne Godfrey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Wildland firefighter dies on Big Swamp Fire Del Rey Cafe celebrates one year under new ownership New carnival ride partner brings amusement to Douglas County Fair Harrison Lee Harwood Autistic girl feels like a champion at Douglas County Fair TOP JOBS News Review Carriers T3 Construction Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News WellSky® Submits Comment Letter to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Regarding Home Health Proposed Payment Rule Health Calendar Juvenile hospitalized after rollover crash on Melqua Road Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences Expands Occupational Therapy Assistant Program What's Up
