Ann Krimetz appeared poised to defeat Keith Longie for a seat on the Roseburg Public Schools board of directors in initial results from Tuesday's Special District Election posted shortly after 8 p.m.
Krimetz had 57.13% of the vote, while Longie had 42.24%, according to unofficial results from the Douglas County Clerk's Office. Krimetz would be the lone newcomer on the board if election results hold.
Micki Hall had a narrow lead over Andrew Shirtcliff. Hall had received 50.79% of the votes, while Shirtcliff had 48.86% in early returns.
Brandon Bishop was also in the lead over Samantha Frost but Frost is ineligible for the position as she has not lived in the school district for more than a year. Howard Johnson was running unopposed.
In Winston-Dillard School District, Erin Saylor will take over the position from incumbent Lorna Quimby. Saylor was leading with 52.59% of the votes, while Quimby had 46.84%.
Quimby's granddaughter MLiss Shrum didn't fair any better, as she was down in her race to be on the school board against Jeremy Mitchell, with Mitchell getting 71.53% of votes and Shrum 27.76%.
Jasmine Geyer was leading John Poore with 51.50% of the votes vs. Poore's 47.90% of votes.
At South Umpqua School District, Jeannie Weakly received 50.58% of votes, while her two opponents shared the rest of the votes.
Bill Ratledge will be joining the Sutherlin School Board after receiving 59.47% of votes, while his opponent Scott McKnight received 40.12% of votes.
Incumbent Michael Boehm will hold on to his seat in Sutherlin with 56.04% of votes.
In Glide, things will likely stay the same. All three races for positions on the school board were contested and the incumbents Dan Metz and Candice Voynick had the lead over the newcomers. Jeffery Brown will join the board, as he garnered 60.45% of the votes.
In Days Creek, Valerie Anderson held a large lead over Todd Vaughn. Anderson got 66.67% of the votes, while Vaughn got 32.8% of votes. The race between Chelsie Hopkins and Charlie Sawyer was tied, with each candidate receiving 49.74% of votes.
Della Orcutt had a lead with 53.09% of votes in her favor for the Yoncalla school board, where Trinity Benito received 43.62% of votes.
UMPQUA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Erica Mills will get to hold on to her seat at the Umpqua Community College board of education table for a little while longer.
Mills was leading with 59.51% of the votes. Her opponent, Kat Stone, received 40.10% of the votes.
Steve Loosley and Guy Kennerly ran unopposed and will also be returning to the board.
DOUGLAS EDUCATION SERVICE DISTRICT
Michael Keizer had a lead over Gwen Feero in initial election results Tuesday night.
Keizer received 53.99% of the votes, while Feero had 45.49%.
Gina Marie Stewart, Harry McDermott and Anita Cox ran unopposed and will receive another term.
