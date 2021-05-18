Ann Krimetz appeared poised to defeat Keith Longie for a seat on the Roseburg Public Schools board of directors after the Douglas County Clerk's Office released the unofficial final results of Tuesday's Special Election.
Krimetz had 57.72% of the vote, while Longie had 41.69%, according to the Douglas County Clerk's Office.
Election results also showed that Andrew Shirtcliff defeated incumbent Micki Hall. Shirtcliff had 50.9% of the votes vs. Hall's 48.74%. Those election results shifted from earlier reports made Tuesday evening after the first ballots were counted.
Brandon Bishop was also in the lead over Samantha Frost but Frost is ineligible for the position as she has not lived in the school district for more than a year. Howard Johnson was running unopposed.
In total 16,142 people throughout the county cast their ballot in the Special District Election.
In Winston-Dillard School District, Erin Saylor will take over the position from incumbent Lorna Quimby. Saylor was leading with 53.56% of the votes, while Quimby had 45.53%.
Quimby's granddaughter MLiss Shrum didn't fair any better, as she was down in her race to be on the school board against Jeremy Mitchell, with Mitchell getting 70.99% of votes and Shrum 28.12%.
Jasmine Geyer was leading John Poore with 51.79% of the votes vs. Poore's 47.42% of votes.
At South Umpqua School District, Jeannie Weakly received 49.06% of votes, while her two opponents shared the rest of the votes.
Bill Ratledge will be joining the Sutherlin School Board after receiving 60.17% of votes, while his opponent Scott McKnight received 39.51% of votes.
Incumbent Michael Boehm will hold on to his seat in Sutherlin with 56.83% of votes.
In Glide, things will likely stay the same. All three races for positions on the school board were contested and the incumbents Dan Metz and Candice Voynick had the lead over the newcomers. Jeffery Brown will join the board, as he garnered 61.1% of the votes.
In Days Creek, Valerie Anderson held a large lead over Todd Vaughn. Anderson got 67.24% of the votes, while Vaughn got 32.33% of votes. Charlie Sawyer defeated Chelsie Hopkins by one vote.
Della Orcutt had a lead with 50.71% of votes in her favor for the Yoncalla school board, where Trinity Benito received 46.45% of votes.
Amanda Ruiter of Camas Valley ran unopposed and received 46.92% of the vote. However, 53.08% of people wrote in a candidate.
UMPQUA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Erica Mills will get to hold on to her seat at the Umpqua Community College board of education table for a little while longer.
Mills was leading with 59.43% of the votes. Her opponent, Kat Stone, received 40.16% of the votes.
Steve Loosley and Guy Kennerly ran unopposed and will also be returning to the board.
DOUGLAS EDUCATION SERVICE DISTRICT
Michael Keizer defeated high school teacher Gwen Feero for a seat on the Douglas Education Service District board.
Keizer received 53.09% of the votes, while Feero had 46.26%.
Gina Marie Stewart, Harry McDermott and Anita Cox ran unopposed and will receive another term.
