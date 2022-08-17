In cities across Douglas County, the filing window is open for candidates seeking to run for local office in the Nov. 8 general election.
“First and foremost, it's a civic duty,” Douglas County Clerk Dan Loomis said about the importance of voting in elections. “I served in the military and many others served with honor before me. We put our lives on the lines to protect the freedom of this country. And part of that freedom is to be represented by your friends and neighbors. And that's who is serving right now in offices as city mayors, city councilors and in county offices.”
In order to apply, the applicant must have been residing within city limits for at least 12 months. All positions begin in January 2023. The following open positions are listed alphabetically by city below:
Canyonville
In Canyonville, a two-year term for mayor and four-year terms for three council positions are open.
Applications must be filed at City Hall by 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 19.
For more information, call 541-839-4258.
Drain
In Drain, a four-year term for council position No. 3 is open.
Applications must be filed at City Hall by 5 p.m. on Sept. 7.
For more information, call 541-836-2417.
Elkton
Glendale
In Glendale, a two-year term for mayor and three, four-year terms for council positions No. 3, No. 4 and No. 6 are open.
Applications needed to be filed at City Hall by Aug. 15.
For more information, call 541-832-2106.
Myrtle Creek
In Myrtle Creek, a two-year term for mayor and two four-year terms for council positions No. 2 and No. 4 are open.
Applications must be filed at City Hall by 4 p.m. on Aug. 30.
For more information, call 541-863-3171.
Oakland
In Oakland, a two-year term for mayor and two, four-year terms for council positions No. 1 and No. 3 are open.
Applications must be filed at City Hall by 5 p.m. on Aug. 30.
For more information, call 541-459-4531.
Reedsport
In Reedsport, a two-year term for mayor and three, four-year terms for council positions No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 are open.
Applications must be filed at City Hall by 5 p.m. on Aug. 18.
For more information, contact Deputy City Recorder Courteney Davis at 541- 271-1989.
Riddle
In Riddle, a two-year term for mayor and three, four-year terms for council positions No. 1, No. 4 and No. 5 are open.
Applications must be filed at City Hall by 5 p.m. on Aug. 30.
For more information, call 541-874-2571.
Roseburg
In Roseburg a, a two-year term for mayor and four, four-year terms for council positions No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 are open.
Applications must be filed at City Hall by 5 p.m. on Aug. 23.
For more information, call the City of Roseburg City Recorder/Elections Officer, Amy Sowa at 541-492-6866.
Sutherlin
In Sutherlin, a two-year term for mayor and three, four-year terms for council positions are open.
Applications must be filed at City Hall by 3 p.m. on Aug. 22.
For more information, call 541-459-2857.
Winston
In Winston, a two-year term for mayor and two, four-year terms for council positions No. 1 and No. 2 are open.
Applications must be filed at City Hall by Aug. 18.
As of Aug. 11, Winston had two official and two unofficial candidates, according to the Winston City Recorder Cindy Sarti.
For more information, call 541-679-6739.
Yoncalla
In Yoncalla, a two-year term for mayor and two, four-year terms for council positions No. 1 and No. 3 are open.
Applications must be filed at City Hall by Aug. 31.
For more information, call 541-849-2152.
