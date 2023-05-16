By 8 p.m. 15,844 ballots were counted in the May 2023 Special District Election, about 500 shy of the total voters in the May 2021 election.
Votes turned in at drop boxes throughout the county and those post marked by May 16 were still being counted.
The special district elections were mainly to decide local boards, such as schools, fire, transportation, library and water.
While 8 p.m. was the election deadline, people who had their ballot postmarked by May 16 will see their vote counted in the election as long as it's received within the next seven days.
Douglas County has 87,725 registered voters and as of 8:30 p.m., 18.06% of those ballots had been cast in the election.
Unofficial election results will be updated 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. May 24. Official certified results will be posted online between June 7-12.
Positions that saw no filed candidates, or those with a large number of write-in candidates, will also be announced at that time, giving the Douglas County Clerk's Office time to review those ballots.
Election officials will be checking signatures on the ballots with those in the voter registration system.
Douglas County Clerk Daniel Loomis said, "If you get a letter in the mail explaining we couldn't match the signature (or there was a missing signature) please don't take it personal and don't be discouraged." Voters have until 21 days after the election to rectify signature issues so that ballots will be counted.
There were 135 Douglas County voters who received a second ballot in the mail, due to redistricting. It cost $162 to issue these ballots, and the database was updated to reflect the change, according to county officials.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
