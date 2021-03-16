Candidates wishing to run for a local position in the May election need to file paperwork by Thursday.
Similarly, those who have already filed but wish to withdraw need to do so by Thursday as well.
Voters will decide which community members serve in special districts, such as school districts, library districts and fire districts in the May 18 election.
There are also currently three measures on the ballot, with one purpose: to dissolve the Green Sanitary District and Roberts Creek Water District to form the Green Area Water and Sanitary Authority.
Positions that do not yet have candidates are:
- Glendale Ambulance No. 5
- Douglas Eduction Service District No. 1 (at-large)
- Azalea Fire No. 5
- Canyonville/South Umpqua Fire No. 4
- Days Creek Fire No. 2, No. 3
- Elkton Fire No. 1
- Gardiner Fire No. 5
- Glendale Fire No. 3, No. 4, No. 5
- Glide Fire No. 3, No. 5
- Lookingglass Fire No. 5
- Myrtle Creek Fire No. 1, No. 2, No. 5
- North Douglas Fire & EMS No. 3
- Oakland Fire No. 1, No. 2, No. 3
- Riddle Fire No. 1, No. 4, No. 5
- Scottsburg Fire No. 2
- Tiller Fire No. 1, No. 2, No. 3
- Winston-Dillard Fire No. 3, No. 5
- Lower Umpqua Library No. 2
- North Douglas Library No. 3, No. 4
- Lower Umpqua Park & Recreation No 1, No. 3
- North Douglas Park & Recreation No 1, No. 2, No. 3, No. 4
- Sutherlin Valley Recreation No. 1, No. 2, No. 3, No. 4, No. 5
- Yoncalla Park & Recreation No. 4, No. 5
- Bar L Ranch Road No. 2, No. 3
- Joelson Road No. 3
- Raccoon Road No. 2, No. 3
- Gardiner Sanitary No. 2, No. 3, No. 5
- Glide Idleyld Sanitary No. 5
- Union Gap Sanitary No. 2, No. 4, No. 5
- Days Creek School No. 4, No. 7
- Elkton School No. 3
- North Douglas School No. 2, No. 3
- Oakland School No. 4
- Reedsport School No. 3
- Riddle School No. 1, No. 3, No. 4
- Roseburg School No. 7
- South Umpqua School No. 2-Zone 1
- Yoncalla School No. 2, No. 3
- Umpqua Public Transportation No. 4
- Ridgewood Water No. 3
- Roberts Creek Water No. 5
- Union Gap Water No. 3, No. 4, No. 5
- Winston-Dillard Water No. 2, No. 3, No. 4, No. 5
- Ollala Lookingglass Water Control No. 2
- Sutherlin Water Control No. 6
- Winchester Water Control No. 5
Requirements for each position can be found online in the County Clerk portion of the Douglas County website.
To vote in the May election, people need to register by April 27. Ballots will be mailed out to voters on April 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.