The primaries and general elections get a lot of attention in even-numbered years, but a whole host of local boards from schools to fire departments have elections coming up this year.
This May, Douglas County will hold its special district election. Some candidates have already begun to file for seats on local boards, but there are still some boards with open positions and no candidates at all.
The first day to file was about one week ago, on Feb. 11, and there’s a little over one month left. The last day to file for office is March 21.
There have been some filings for Umpqua Community College and Roseburg School District board seats, but even these have some open positions with no candidates yet filed. The Elkton Rural Fire District already has one candidate for each of three open seats, but most local fire districts so far have no candidates filed at all.
Micki Hall, Rodney Cotton and John Parker have filed for the Roseburg School District. Twila McDonald, Doris Johnson Lathrop, David Littlejohn and Erica Mills have filed for the UCC board, in zones 1, 2, 3 and 4, respectively. No one has filed for zone 6, which covers South and Southeast Douglas County, including Riddle, Canyonville and Glendale.
Jerry O’Sullivan and Lonnie Rainville have filed for South Umpqua School District. John Poore and Brian West have filed for Winston-Dillard School District. J.R. Guthrie has filed for Sutherlin School District, Melody Rudenko has filed for Oakland School District, Candice Voynick for Glide School District and Janice Austin for Glendale School District.
Camas Valley, Days Creek, Elkton, North Douglas, Reedsport, Riddle and Yoncalla school districts so far have no candidates. Neither does the Douglas Education Service District.
Janice Austin is so far the only candidate for Glendale Ambulance, while William Spink, Gary Miller and Martin Tomaselli have filed for Elkton Fire District. Dennis Stanfill has filed for Glendale Rural Fire District. The other fire district boards so far have no candidates.
The Lower Umpqua Hospital District, Lower Umpqua Library District and North Douglas Library District are also without candidates so far.
The Lower Umpqua Parks and Recreation District has two candidates, Daniel Vasquez and Linda Stevens. Other parks districts remain without candidates.
Positions are also open on a host of local water, road and sanitary districts, as well as the Riddle Cemetery Maintenance District, the Port of Umpqua and the Douglas County Transit District.
For more information on how to run for any of these offices, contact the Douglas County Elections Division at 541-440-4252 or go online to http://www.co.douglas.or.us/clerk/specialdistrictelection_Info.asp
