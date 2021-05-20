Five rural Eastern Oregon counties gave enthusiastic thumbs up to the idea of ditching the Beaver State and joining Idaho on Tuesday.
Sherman, Lake, Grant, Baker and Malheur counties each approved measures Tuesday.
According to unofficial election results from the Secretary of State’s Office as of Wednesday morning, Sherman County voters approved 62% to 38% a measure that makes its commissioners responsible for promoting moving the Oregon-Idaho border.
The other four county measures approved Tuesday require county commissioners (or equivalent county officials) to meet to discuss relocation of the Idaho border.
In Lake County, the vote was 74% in favor to 26% against. In Grant County, it was 62% to 38%. In Malheur County, the vote was 54% to 46%.
In Baker County, results were not yet available from the Secretary of State’s Office as of Wednesday afternoon. However, based on vote totals reported by the Baker City Herald, the vote was 57% to 43% in favor.
None of the measures actually determine whether the counties will join Idaho in the future. Ultimately, that decision would have to be made by the two states’ legislatures and by Congress.
Douglas County rejected a similar measure in November, voting 57% to 43% against the question, “Should Douglas County Commissioners, State Representatives and Senators work toward moving the Idaho state border to include Douglas County?”
Three other counties voted on Greater Idaho questions in November. In that election, Jefferson and Union counties voted in favor of Greater Idaho, while Wallowa County voted against it.
Citizens for a Greater Idaho President Mike McCarter told The News-Review on Wednesday that those working on the effort are excited about Tuesday’s results.
He also said the group intends to try again in Douglas County, where the effort was greeted enthusiastically by supporters at a March 2020 rally that drew about 500 people to the Douglas County Fairgrounds. This was the first county where petition signatures were gathered.
“Our first love is Douglas County, for me especially, that rally that we did in March of last year down there and looking at all those faces of those people and listening to the word of hope,” McCarter said.
Move Oregon’s Border (the rural Oregon arm of the Greater Idaho movement) said the group will have enough signatures to put the issue on the ballot here again in 2022 or earlier.
Move Oregon’s Border has so far been unsuccessful in its efforts to get measures on the ballot in Lake, Wheeler, Gilliam and Crook counties.
It filed suit in Crook County after the county clerk there refused to put out a petition for voters’ signatures. Greater Idaho lost the court case.
Since then, though, the movement has taken on a life of its own, he said.
While Move Oregon’s Border took a backseat after the court loss, individual citizens have now persuaded the Crook County commissioners to take a second look. The commissioners could themselves decide to place a question on the ballot.
“All of a sudden now the people are speaking up. The people are talking to the commissioners. The people are saying we want to have the opportunity to vote on this measure, and so to me, that’s where the Move Oregon’s Border has developed its own life,” McCarter said.
McCarter also said he anticipates ballot measures will soon be before voters in Klamath and Harney counties.
(4) comments
During the 2020 presidential election, with its record turnout, the Douglas County Commissioners put an 'advisory' vote on the ballot and Douglas County voters resoundingly defeated the idea of becoming part of Idaho. We don't want it. But it will probably come back as a citizen initiative in a May election, when turnout is usually much lower and special interest groups can appear to have more support than they really do.
That didn't prevent Greater Idaho proponents from telling Idaho's Legislature last week the boarder change would give Idaho control of Coos Bay for direct shipments to the Pacific Rim.
Idaho lawmakers posed lots of questions...The border realignment advocates didn't have answers about paying for roads, schools, prisons and state employee retirement obligations. Other unanswered questions include Idaho prohibits any marijuana use, including medical. Also, would Oregonians making $11.25 per hour accept Idaho's $7.25 per hour minimum wage?
Project proponents told the Idaho legislature they would have better access to the Pacific Rim for exports via control of Coos Bay.
There is precedent under federal law for counties to switch states, but it requires the two state legislatures to agree, plus sign off from Congress. Democrats who run the show in Salem have evinced zero interest in relocating the state boundaries with Idaho.
A separate group formed by Washington state farmers is pursuing the same idea for eastern Washington....A recently formed Washington state political group called the Committee for Liberty, which wasn't invited to present in Boise on Monday, makes a similar argument about a policy divide between Democratically-controlled Olympia and the desires of eastern Washington counties.
https://www.kuow.org/stories/idaho-legislature-lends-sympathetic-ear-to-oregon-group-that-wants-to-redraw-state-lines
Could Idaho absorb eastern and rural Oregon? The short answer is almost certainly not...In all likelihood the strategy has little going for it. Even if Idaho agreed, Oregon's legislature and the U.S. Congress would also to have sign off, both of which are long shots, to put it mildly.
https://www.aol.com/news/theres-movement-absorb-parts-oregon-211700018.html
A court ruling has created another setback for an Oregon movement eyeing the formation of a "Greater Idaho"… Federal judge Michael J. McShane ruled "Holding one rally, collecting less than 400 signatures, and hosting a Facebook page does not constitute reasonable diligence.”
https://www.thecentersquare.com/oregon/oregon-petition-to-create-greater-idaho-sees-new-roadblock-from-judge/article_bae0feca-cb88-11ea-be52-1f92d791a767.html
Talk about living in a fantasy world. It would literally take an act of Congress. If you believe this has any chance of really happening, your IQ is right around room temperature. Just move to Idaho if you really want a sales tax. You do know they have a sales tax, right?
