State Rep. Gary Leif, R-Roseburg, filed Thursday for reelection to House District 2.
House District 2 includes Roseburg and much of South County. Leif is the first to file to run for the seat in the 2020 primary.
"It is my pleasure and honor to serve the citizens of House District 2," Leif said in a written statement. "We continue our efforts to build bridges with the metropolitan legislators who control so much of the rulemaking process.
"I am anxious and energized to continue my representation for the needs of rural Oregon that are so different from those of metropolitan Oregon," he said.
Leif was first appointed and then elected to the District 2 seat in 2018. He has served on the Business and Labor Committee, Higher Education Caucus, Ways and Means Subcommittee on Transportation, Ways and Means Subcommittee on Public Safety, the Sportsman Caucus and as vice chairman of the Water Committee.
He will serve as vice chairman of the Water Committee again in the 2020 session, and also represent the district on the Community College Caucus, the Ways and Means subcommittees on transportation and public safety and the Sportsman Caucus.
