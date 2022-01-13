State Rep. Christine Goodwin will run for the state Legislature this year, but not in the district she currently serves.
Goodwin owns a home in Canyonville, which will be in District 4 after the 2022 election.
Goodwin is currently the interim representative for District 2, which covers much of Douglas County. She was appointed to the post after former Rep. Gary Leif died in July.
Goodwin has received the endorsement of Rep. Duane Stark, R-Grants Pass, who is retiring from the District 4 position.
"More than ever, Southern Oregon needs a strong, experienced voice in Salem advocating for our communities and defending our way of life," Stark said in a press release. "Rep. Goodwin has the skills and passion to keep up that fight for House District 4."
Goodwin said she hopes to carry on Stark's legacy, and said the retiring legislator has been a kind and gracious mentor to her and it would be a privilege to follow him into the district.
Goodwin told The News-Review that when she took the interim District 2 post that she didn't intend to run for election to it. She hadn't expected to like the work, but she found she really wanted to continue in the Legislature.
She said running in District 4 resolves her dilemma.
"I really wanted to keep working at this. I think it takes so much to get up to speed and there's going to be such a big turnover this year that the (Republican) caucus of course very much wanted me to stay in the game if I could," she said.
District 2 falls entirely within Douglas County. So if Goodwin were to win District 4, the county would have two representatives in the state House. The communities that fall within District 4 are very similar to those of District 2, she said.
"It would be nice to stay with our Southern Oregon coalition. These are reps that I've gotten to know very well. We have very similar issues and are in there fighting the battles together," she said.
Goodwin predicted serious fights ahead, saying she would fight for Second Amendment rights and oppose cap and trade carbon legislation.
Cap and trade, she said, is the wrong approach to climate change. It would drive up energy costs and be devastating for low-income people.
"I'm all for having the climate change conversation, but I think the alarmism is not helpful," she said.
She said that approach isn't creating thoughtful planning and innovation.
Goodwin is also a former interim Douglas County commissioner, planning commissioner and a former chair of the South Umpqua School Board.
Goodwin was named Myrtle Creek's Woman of the Year in 2008.
Goodwin created a fitness club and a coffee house, and with her husband owns a private optometry practice she has administered for 20 years.
(3) comments
"I'm all for having the climate change conversation, but I think the alarmism is not helpful," she said.
Yeh. Don't Look Up.
The last seven years are the hottest ever recorded, ocean temperatures are the hottest ever recorded, extinctions are accelerating and are already faster than since Chicxulub kissed most of life on Earth goodbye.
And, so, it's time for "a conversation."
Don't Look Up.
Very intelligent person who reflects moderate conservative values. She has my vote.
I don't know very much about her, but I respect your assessment. If you would, please continue to share more of what you know about her work in the coming several months.
