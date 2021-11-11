Oregon Interim House Rep. Christine Goodwin, R-Myrtle Creek, filed a campaign committee this week for state House District 2.
However, Goodwin said she has not decided on a run for the office in 2022.
Goodwin said Wednesday she filed the campaign committee mainly to give her the ability to raise funds for other Republican candidates around the state. She said the Democrats gerrymandered the seats during the redistricting process this year and the Republicans will need all the help they can get.
“This is just a vehicle for me to consider other races I might support and try to beat back losing any power in the Legislature,” she said.
District 2 is in solidly red territory, but if the Republicans in the northern part of the state lose three seats, the party will have no power in the Legislature to stop anything, she said.
“That really will impact our communities, and that’s my job there is to protect my constituents, and what’s happening in our communities and to continue to fight for those rural issues,” she said.
Goodwin was appointed to fill the House District 2 seat on an interim basis in August after former Rep. Gary Leif died following a battle with cancer. She had said at the time she did not plan to run in the 2022 election.
Goodwin said she plans to sponsor a bill in 2022 to ensure unclaimed remains of a veteran or eligible descendant receive proper burial.
That bill would direct the governing body of each county to designate a Veterans Service Officer to ensure interment of those remains. It would also require mortuaries and funeral homes to contact that officer when they have received remains.
The veterans would then receive the honorable burial they had been promised by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
“This is a long overdue recognition for veterans that no longer have family to claim their remains, give them burial, and honor their service to our country,” Goodwin said.
Goodwin said the legislation is a priority for her. She has already submitted a summary of the bill to the legislative counsel and will be its chief sponsor when it goes to the Legislature next year.
Goodwin is a former interim Douglas County commissioner and a member of the Douglas County Planning Commission.
She also is a former chairperson of the South Umpqua School Board.
Goodwin created a fitness club and a coffee house, and with her husband owns a private optometry practice she has administered for 20 years.
Goodwin will face Douglas County Planning Commission Chairperson Virgle Osborne in the race.
Osborne is sales manager for FCC Commercial Furniture in Roseburg and owns Twin Peaks Off-Road in Lookingglass, which sells parts for off-road vehicles.
Umpqua Community College Board Chairperson Steve Loosley has also formed a campaign committee.
The race for the seat will be run in a district that has dramatically changed due to redistricting. The candidates will still compete for votes in Myrtle Creek and Roseburg, but also in most of North County, including Sutherlin, Drain, Yoncalla, Elkton and Glide. Most of those North County voters were previously served by Rep. Cedric Hayden, R-Fall Creek, in District 7.
At the same time, state House District 2 will lose voters in Winston, which is moving to District 1. Incumbent David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, is so far the only candidate to have formed a campaign committee for that race.
Also moving out of state House District 2 are Canyonville and Riddle. Those cities will be in District 4.
Osborne’s Lookingglass home had previously been outside of District 2. But redistricting moved the border to include Lookingglass, bringing his home into the district.
(2) comments
The first question for all Republican candidates for any office should be: "Do you believe Trump lost a fair election to President Biden?" And then ask follow up questions if they try to dance around the issue. Let's see how honest these people really are.
I thought Goodwin said she wasn't going to run for Representative. I guess you can't believe her at her word.
