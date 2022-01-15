SUTHERLIN — Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam told area residents he’s running for governor because he has seen the impact of state COVID-19 mandates on small businesses across the state.
At a campaign stop at The Body Shop Total Fitness gym in Sutherlin on Friday, Pulliam said his own parents ran a small transportation business.
When he looked local business people in the eye after the COVID-19 mandates “pulled the rug out from under them,” he said, he saw people he had grown up with, neighbors and parents whose kids went to school with his own kids.
“I saw fear and I saw desperation. I saw my mom and dad looking back at me,” he said. “So it lit a fire under me.”
Pulliam went on to encourage businesses around the state to violate the mandates by staying open during shutdowns.
Pulliam voiced scorn, too, for the way vaccines were delivered. He said Oregonians were consistently told that seniors were at the highest risk.
“We’ve all been told seniors are among the most vulnerable, and yet the vaccine comes out and who cuts right in front of the line? The government teacher unions,” he said.
Then, he said, the teacher’s unions advocated not to let students back into classrooms.
Pulliam said his wife, Mackensey Pulliam, posted a video on the one year anniversary of school closures and said if kids had a union, “they would have been back in school ages ago.”
That ignited a movement, he said, and the creation of the Oregon Mom’s union. That union has gone on to advocate for helping kids return to school full time as well as fighting against critical race theory, he said.
Pulliam said he initially ran for mayor because he didn’t feel police were being properly supported.
Pulliam also said things weren’t going great before the pandemic.
“Our kids are going to some of the worst schools in the country, despite the fact that we’re in the top ten in what we spend in education,” he said.
He said Oregon schools are ranked 46th out of 50 states for overall education and 47th out of 50 for graduation rates.
He advocated for a school voucher system.
Pulliam said he ran for mayor in Sandy because police there weren’t being properly supported.
“I like to say that we were funding the police before it was cool,” he said.
He advocates for tripling the size of the state police.
“Did you know in the 1970s we had over 30 police officers per 100,000 people. Do you know what that number is today? It’s 8. And then you wonder why we have the extreme crime and everything else that has happened,” he said.
Pulliam said mass homelessness, and the spread of homelessness outside of Portland to the rest of the state is creating significant problems with crime.
In response to questions from the audience, Pulliam also said he opposes mail-in ballots.
He said voting should take place at the polls and voter ID should be required.
Pulliam expressed optimism about his chances, despite the fact that it’s been more than 40 years since Oregonians have chosen a Republican governor.
He cited a predicted big, red wave midterm election as favorable to Republican chances.
“We have an opportunity here, unprecedented,” he said.
