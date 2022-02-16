Republican gubernatorial candidate and Salem oncologist Bud Pierce believes Oregonians should respect COVID-19, but they don't need to fear it.
It's time, he said, to get back to life.
On a campaign stop in Roseburg on Tuesday, Pierce outlined his policy thoughts on homelessness, education, workforce and COVID-19.
Pierce is a Salem physician who has built his practice from a six-person operation to a practice with 250 employees and about $150 million in annual revenue.
In the last gubernatorial election, Pierce won the Republican nomination in the primary, but lost to Democrat Kate Brown in the general election with 43% of the vote.
On COVID-19, Pierce draws on his experience as a doctor. There was lots of fear among healthcare workers when the pandemic started, he said.
Now, though, most are vaccinated and healthcare workers have confidence things are going to be OK.
For the 1.5 out of 1,000 Oregonians who have died of COVID-19, it's a tragedy and a disaster, he said.
Most of those were 65 and over, past working age. Few people of working age have died, and society shouldn't be brought to a halt, he said.
It's time to end the mandates, he said. COVID-19 should be respected at this point, not feared.
"It's not over, but we have control of it, and we'll keep monitoring it. We'll keep working with you, and it's time to go back to life," he said.
A key issue for Pierce is getting people who are homeless off the streets and out of the parks.
The state needs to provide a shelter bed for every homeless person who needs one, he said.
"People that cannot take care of themselves, living on the streets have to be taken to shelters. It's not a choice," he said.
The beds need to come with transformation, he said.
Once in the shelters, people have got to start the hard process of improvement, he said.
That means treatment must be provided for mental health or drug or alcohol addiction. Then they'll need to prepare themselves to start working, to contribute to themselves and society, he said.
Leaving them in the parks or on the streets is simply unacceptable, he said.
"It's so damaging, degrading and awful for the people who are experiencing that lifestyle, and it's horrible for us to look at it and just have to live with people living like that," he said.
Pierce believes Oregon's public education system could be improved by following the example of Massachusetts, which turned its failing system around in the 1990s.
They created an apolitical oversight board with broad authority. The board chose to increase teacher pay but also raise their demands for quality.
They offered parents choices whether their child could be educated, with schools having different specialties.
Pierce also believes testing should give information about where the child is at, but not be used to punish children or their teachers.
"We have to set higher standards, not lower standards in all of life. People perform better when you ask more of them, and to ask less of people is a disaster," he said.
Building back the workforce that businesses need also requires high expectations, he said.
"You always have to reward work far more than non-work," he said.
The idea of guaranteed income would be a disaster, he said.
"We're going to do everything we can to guarantee that you'll have a great job and a great life by having you very well trained and prepared and educated in a variety of jobs. So whatever your quirkiness is — and we're all quirky — there will be something for you in society that you can do, and you can be successful at, and you'll be rewarded for," he said.
Oregon is a Democratic state, but Pierce believes a Republican like himself can win it.
Partly, that's because longtime Democratic legislator Betsy Johnson is running as an unaffiliated candidate.
Although Johnson sometimes sided with Republicans as a legislator and holds strong pro-gun and pro-timber views, Pierce believes she could give him an edge by drawing votes away from the Democratic candidate in the general election.
He also said these are interesting times, and interesting times can mean surprise results at the polls.
