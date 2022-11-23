The passage of Ballot Measure 114, considered one of the strictest state gun laws in the United States, has locally caused a massive spike in background checks for prospective gun purchasers.
“We have definitely seen a large increase in purchases and orders,” said Steve Elliott of Freedom Tactical & Surplus in Roseburg. “There are not very many happy people right now.”
The passage of Ballot Measure 114 requires completed background checks, safety training and fingerprinting to purchase a firearm and places a limit on the sale or transfer of ammunition magazines to a maximum of 10 rounds.
Proponents of the measure said that passage could have a significant impact on the decrease of gun violence in the state, including suicide.
While 73.9% of Douglas County voters were against the measure, statewide the measure passed with 50.7% in favor of the measure. The measure was supported in Multnomah, Washington, Lane, Benton and Lincoln counties, while it failed in the other 31 counties.
Multnomah County authorities reported 1,096 gun-related incidents in 2021 and 1,100 through October of this year. Data from the Oregon Health Authority shows that Douglas County averaged 25 gun-related deaths per year between 2013 and 2017.
“This win for Measure 114 is a huge turning point — we have shown the country that voters do want serious action on gun violence prevention,” Rabbi Michael Cahana, a chief petitioner for the measure, said on election night. “Hopes and prayers are not enough when your neighbors are bleeding … Oregonians took action, utilized the power of democracy, and achieved something remarkable, a victory for other states to follow.”
The measure’s passing now has the Oregon State Police facing a backlog of background checks for gun applications as statewide the number of requests saw an unprecedented spike in applications. According to Oregon State Police spokesperson Cpt. Stephanie Bigman, the week starting Nov. 6 — election week — more than 8,600 background checks were submitted. The week following the election, that number jumped above 18,000.
“It wasn’t until the last minute that everyone started buying like crazy,” said Carlos Ortegon, manager of Umpqua Survival. “Until the election, we didn’t get the rush (on applications).”
Both Ortegon and Elliott said there has been some sense of panic among gun owners to complete their purchases before Measure 114 officially goes into effect Dec. 8.
“Once people realized just how close (the vote) was, it kind of sent them into a panic mode,” Elliott said. “We started getting five or six applications per day when we would normally get five to seven in a week.
“It’s been three or four times our normal traffic.”
Ortegon said that not only has Umpqua Survival had a significant spike in background checks, but customers who had guns in the store on consignment have come in to recover their firearms.
“There are a lot of people legitimately panicking,” Ortegon said Monday, when his store submitted an estimated 20 background checks.
Efforts are under way to fight the passage of Ballot Measure 114. The Oregon Firearms Foundation has filed suit in U.S. District Court in Pendleton, claiming that the measure violates the 2nd Amendment of the United States Constitution. Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey is among the petitioners suing Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, both Democrats, who pushed for the ballot measure.
Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin released a statement last week calling the passage of Measure 114 “disappointing.”
“As a result of Ballot Measure 114 we are anticipating significant strain on our limited staffing and resources,” Hanlin wrote. “I am working diligently with the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association and legal advisors to determine the best course forward while keeping in mind the law-abiding citizens of this county who overwhelmingly rejected Ballot Measure 114 locally.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.