221117-nrr-gunsign-01.JPG

A reader board in front of Associated Buyers advertises a clearance on firearms in the wake of the passage of Oregon Ballot Measure 114, which places restrictions on the ability to purchase guns in Oregon, as well as magazine capacities. The measure, which passed with 50.7% of the vote, is expected to go into effect as early as Dec. 8.

 MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review

The passage of Ballot Measure 114, considered one of the strictest state gun laws in the United States, has locally caused a massive spike in background checks for prospective gun purchasers.

Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
3

Tags

Reporter

Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.