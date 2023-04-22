A voter drops their ballot into the ballot drop off box located outside the Douglas County Courthouse in November 2022. Residents of legal voting age must register by Tuesday to vote in the May 16 special election.
The deadline to register for the May 16 special election is coming up fast and the Douglas County elections office is offering reminders to those currently registered to make sure their information is up to date.
Ballots are due to begin arriving in registered voters' mailboxes on or shortly after Thursday. Those registered to vote must make sure their residence address is current in order to receive a ballot specific to the area in which they live.
Any changes made after ballots are mailed may result in that voter receiving a second ballot in the mail, containing a blue slip of paper to indicate the correct ballot to complete.
Voters pamphlets should be arriving soon throughout Douglas County and the city of Roseburg posted a digital voters pamphlet online at bit.ly/3N5KzW8 Thursday. The pamphlet contains candidate statements for those running for seats on the Roseburg School District Board, Douglas Education Service District, Umpqua Community College board and the Roseburg Urban Sanitary District Authority.
Also included in the Roseburg special election pamphlet is information regarding the city of Roseburg Charter amendment.
Residents who are at least 18 but not already registered to vote must register by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday to vote in the May 16 election. Registration can be done online at bit.ly/3AjDCJw.
