Democratic incumbent Peter DeFazio is ahead of Republican Alek Skarlatos in fundraising so far this year in the race for U.S. House District 4.
Through the first three quarters of the year, ending Sept. 30, DeFazio, of Springfield, received $1,236,604 in campaign donations compared with $744,920 for Skarlatos, of Roseburg, according to campaign finance records submitted to the Federal Election Commission.
A second Republican candidate, Jeremy Van Tress, of Corvallis, has raised $47,008.
Among the top contributors to DeFazio’s campaign in the third quarter were political action committees for United Parcel Service, Jacobs Engineering Group, International Paper and Caterpillar, Inc., each at $5,000.
To date this year, DeFazio has raised $650,628 from individual contributions, $523 from party committees and $553,601 from other committees.
Skarlatos continued to rake in dollars from individual contributions to WinRed, a conservative fundraising platform that draws donors from around the country.
While the FEC had not yet processed receipt data for Skarlatos’ third quarter campaign, it appeared from the raw receipts that he had raised tens of thousands of dollars from WinRed again. This year to date, WinRed has brought in $439,170 for Skarlatos.
Other top contributors included Craig Pubols of McMinnville, who has donated $5,000 and Caroline and William Reily of Metaire, Louisiana, who each donated $5,800.
Overall, Skarlatos has drawn almost all his funding from individual contributions this year. He has raised $727,600 from individuals and $1,000 from committee contributions.
Van Tress has raised $17,508 from individual contributions and loaned $29,500 of his own money to the campaign.
His top third quarter contributor was Hugh Perrine of Springfield, who gave $2,500.
In the state Legislative races, no one is yet able to file for office.
However some campaign committees have been formed and collected donations.
In state House District 2, Republicans Steve Loosley and Virgle Osborne have formed campaign committees. That district will cover Roseburg, Myrtle Creek and most of North County in 2022.
Osborne’s campaign has raised $32,786, including $11,000 in loans from the candidate himself. His top contributors so far have been Roseburg Towing LLC at $5,000, Sprinter Trucking at $3,000 and Charles E. Ireland LLC at $2,500.
Loosley has given a $20,000 loan and $10,000 contribution to his own campaign but has not reported any other fundraising.
Incumbent state Rep. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, is seeking reelection to state House District 1, which will include Winston in 2022.
Smith has raised $12,610 so far this year.
Smith’s top contributors this year include Altria Client Services and the Oregon Forest Industries Council Political Action Committee, each of which donated $2,000.
The state Senate District 1 seat currently held by Dallas Heard, R-Myrtle Creek will include Roseburg, Myrtle Creek, Winston and much of North County in 2022.
Heard has raised $11,670 so far this year. His top contributor this year was the Oregon Firearms Federation PAC, which gave $5,000.
Incumbent Grants Pass Republican Duane Stark, who serves House District 4, has raised $18,300 this year. Incumbent Cave Junction Republican Art Robinson, who serves state Senate District 2, has raised $4,005.
Those districts will cover parts of South County in 2022.
Robinson’s top contributors so far this year, at $500 apiece were the Oregon Optometric Public Affairs Council, PacifiCorp Pacific Power, Veterinarians Organized to Elect PAC, Union Pacific Railroad Company and the Psychologists of Oregon PAC.
Stark’s top contributor so far this year was the Pharmaceutical Research Manufacturers of America, which gave $5,000.
For the 2020 cycle, Peter DeFazio raised more money from Oregon donors than from outside Oregon. Skarlatos raised more than twice as much money from outside as he did inside. Interestingly, the PAC Skarlatos for Oregon-04 didn't give any money to his campaign or to any federal candidates. Makes me wonder where the money went.
https://www.opensecrets.org/political-action-committees-pacs/skarlatos-for-or-04/C00702837/candidate-recipients/2020
https://www.opensecrets.org/races/geography?cycle=2020&id=OR04&spec=N
