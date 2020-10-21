Incumbent Republicans Sen. Dallas Heard and Rep. Gary Leif have raised quite a bit more money than their Democratic challengers in the legislative races for Senate District 1 and House District 2.
The News-Review looked at how much each candidate had raised this year, and who were the top donors to each campaign.
In the Senate race, Heard will square off against Democrat Kat Stone.
So far this year, Heard has collected cash contributions of $178,324, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s records.
By comparison, Stone has collected $5,588.
Top donors to Heard’s campaign this year included Kenneth Wood, who gave $10,400, and the Oregon Council of NECA Chapters, which gave a combined $9,500 in three separate donations this year. The NECA council represents electrical contractors.
Tied at $5,000 donations to Heard’s campaign were his father Dick Heard, along with James Fuiten, Oregon Realtors PAC, Lone Rock Timber Management, Great Northern Trailer Works, A&M Transport, B&B Roads, Jen I LLC, and Michael B. Strunk, listed as an out-of-state donor.
Other significant donors included an array of business donors from the timber, medical and construction industries.
Stone’s largest donations were what’s called in-kind donations, meaning goods or services of use to the campaign rather than monetary donations were given.
Her top three donors, giving in-kind, were the Senate Democratic Leadership Fund, Diana Larson and former Douglas County resident Alyssa McConnel, who now is listed as living out of state. McConnel made an unsuccessful run for county commissioner in 2018, for the seat now held by Tom Kress. McConnel and the Democratic fund each gave in-kind donations valued at $1,000, while Larson gave in-kind donations valued at $800.
Top cash contributions came from the Senate Democratic Leadership Fund, which gave $750 and the Friends of Brandy Stone, which gave $708. Friends of Brandy Stone is a campaign organization that originally collected funds for Brandy Stone’s unsuccessful 2018 run for the county commissioner seat held by Tim Freeman. It’s common practice for candidates’ campaign committees to donate to other candidates’ committees.
Stone received no donations from businesses or business PACs.
Small-dollar donations for the two campaigns were much closer.
Total amounts of contributions that were $100 or less added up to about $1,800 for the Stone campaign and about $2,000 for the Heard campaign.
Leif’s challenger Democrat Charles Lee has not started a campaign committee or participated in any active fundraising.
Leif has collected a total of $39,448 in cash contributions this year, of which about $1,600 came from small dollar donations of $100 or less.
His top campaign donor was the Douglas County Republican Central Committee, which donated $2,300.
Tied at $2,000 in contributions are the Oregon Realtors PAC, Oregon PERS Retirees PAC, Swanson Group, Lone Rock Timber and Orloggers PAC.
Other donors giving $1,000 or more included Roseburg Forest Products, Oregon Firearms Federation PAC, Douglas County Physicians PAC, Diamond Lake Mini Storage, Oregon Forest Industries Council, Oregon Bankers PAC, Nike, Douglas and Steven Feldkamp, and the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde.
Who is the lady in the picture? Talk about lack of transparency, why not use a picture of what she really looks like so one could approach her due to recognition? Not sure the glamour shot was needed.
SHOCKER: Leif raised more than his challenger! How awful!
NOW, just who is his challenger ?
