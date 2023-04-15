Emily Larson, center, of Roseburg High School, and Hurrsh Ministry, of South Umpqua High School pose for a photo with the Umpqua Community College Riverhawk following the April 6 math competition at the college. Emily won and qualified for the state competition, Hurrsh received a $750 UCC scholarship.
More than 70 mathletes from nine different schools in Douglas County participated in the April 6 Math Invitational at Umpqua Community College.
WINCHESTER — Emily Larson won the Level 6 math competition April 6 at Umpqua Community College.
Emily, who attends Roseburg High School, was one of more than 70 students from nine high schools throughout Douglas County who participated in the competition at the Danny Lang Teaching, Learning and Event Center.
Competitors were welcomed by UCC’s Vice President of Academic Services Teresa Rivens and then went on to participate in a quiz, scavenger hunt and lunch.
Students were quizzed in algebra, geometry, pre-calculus and calculus. Participants who finished in the top 12% will go on to compete in the 41st Oregon Invitational Math Tournament, which will be held May 20 at the University of Oregon in Eugene.
Hurrsh Ministry, of South Umpqua High School, finished second in the Level 6 competition and received the $750 Paul and Lory Utz scholarship to UCC.
The campus-wide scavenger hunt gave students the opportunity to engage with UCC faculty.
Here are the top finishers at each level:
Level 6 — Emily Larson, of Roseburg High School (state qualifier); Hurrsh Ministry, of South Umpqua High School.
Level 5 — Elias Malak, of Roseburg High School (state qualifier); Tiana Bernich-Gushwa, of Sutherlin High School (state qualifier); Julie Amos and Emma Vrandenburg, of Camas Valley High School.
Level 4 — Kevin Chi, of Roseburg High School (state qualifier); Selena Garcia, of Roseburg High School (state qualifier); Sebastian Henneback, of Roseburg High School (state qualifier).
Level 3 — Ryan Hanson, of Roseburg High School (state qualifier); Annika Kulkarni, of Roseburg High School (state qualifier); Thomas Larson, of Roseburg High School (state qualifier).
Level 2 — Aiden Welch, of Glendale High School; Douglas Sheppard, of Glide High School; Violet Hawkins, of Glide High School.
