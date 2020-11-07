Douglas County residents, on the whole, broadly agreed with each other on the candidates and most of the issues in Tuesday’s election.
But a precinct-by-precinct comparison shows a few differences in voting patterns in different parts of the county.
The News-Review drilled down into the precinct data to see what some of those differences were.
We found that a majority of voters in every one of the county’s 28 precincts favored reelecting Donald Trump to the presidency, but the strength of that support varied.
Views on a new vaping tax measure, a psilocybin therapy measure, and a drug decriminalization measure varied. Some precincts favored one or more of these changes while most opposed them.
Here’s a closer look at some of the data.
Trump’s support ranged from a low of 54.7% in Southeast Roseburg’s Precinct 22 to a high of 76.19% in Precinct 21, a rural district covering a portion of South County between Riddle and Glendale.
Precinct 21 wasn’t the only place where Trump received 70% or more of the vote. Six other rural precincts did that too, along with precincts in Yoncalla, Glendale, Riddle, and West Winston.
Other precincts where Trump received less than 60% of the vote were located in Reedsport, Northwest Roseburg, Southwest Roseburg, Northeast Roseburg and Elkton.
Back in 2016, Elkton’s Precinct 10 voters virtually tied, with 42 votes for Trump and 41 for Democrat Hillary Clinton.
This time, they chose Trump more decisively, giving him 66 votes over 47 votes for Biden. Still, that gave Democrat Joe Biden his best percentage — 40.87% — of any Douglas County precinct. (Trump’s worst precinct isn’t the same as Biden’s best precinct because some voters chose third party candidates or didn’t make a choice in the presidential race.)
The majority of voters in U.S. House District 4 went for Democrat Peter DeFazio, giving him the win. But every Douglas County precinct preferred Republican Alek Skarlatos.
As with the presidential race, though, levels of support varied. DeFazio had the most support in four precincts covering Elkton, Southwest Roseburg, Northeast Roseburg and Southeast Roseburg. He earned better than 40% of the vote in those precincts, but still less than the majority in the county.
On to the ballot measures.
Every Douglas County precinct agreed that they wanted to remain in Oregon rather than joining Idaho.
And every Douglas County precinct voted in favor of Measure 107 on campaign reform, a measure which passed statewide.
But the Douglas County results varied on three other statewide measures — Measure 108 on vaping taxes, Measure 109 on legalizing psilocybin therapy, and Measure 110 on decriminalizing drugs.
Each of these measures was passed by Oregon voters. Douglas County voters as a whole rejected each of them, and 17 county precincts matched that result.
But ten of the county’s 28 precincts favored the vaping tax by majority vote. Five favored decriminalizing drugs. And one precinct even stood alone against the county tide and favored psilocybin therapy.
So where were the precincts that didn’t go with the county as a whole?
Measure 108 on vape taxes was supported by precincts in Reedsport, Elkton, Sutherlin, and in and around Roseburg. Some of those precincts included North Roseburg, Northwest Roseburg, Southwest Roseburg, Northeast Roseburg, Southeast Roseburg and two rural areas west of Roseburg.
Measure 110 on decriminalizing drugs was favored in North Roseburg, Southwest Roseburg, Northeast Roseburg and Southeast Roseburg. Elkton also voted for it.
And the only spot in the county where the majority favored Measure 109’s legalized psilocybin therapy? That was Precinct 22 in Southeast Roseburg.
I'm in Precinct 21--that precinct with the highest Trump vote. I spent a boatload of time canvassing for the Democratic Party in each election since 2008, the year we came here. It's been difficult to believe how many of my neighbors vote against their own interests and their own stated values. One "least racist person you'll ever meet" neighbor, in 2012, had a bumper sticker, "Don't Re-Nig in 2012"--so, there's that. Same guy gets Social Security, Medicare, and other benefits of the social welfare state, and bloviates about socialism.
The idea that many voters seemingly vote against their own self interest has flummoxed democrats, myself included, for several election cycles.
The problem with that idea is that Democrats don't get to define what is in people's best interest. And, as Isabel Wilkerson argues in her book, Caste, what may actually be in some people's best interest is maintaining their position in our caste system. Kind of puts a different perspective on the whole idea of "best interest".
so true
