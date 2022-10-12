Elections are coming up and with that some important deadlines, including the last day to register to vote and the last day to mail ballots.
All deadlines for those running for office, or trying to place a measure on the ballot, have passed.
For people who are not yet registered, the deadline is Oct. 18. Any U.S. Citizen and resident of Oregon over the age of 16 can register, but only those 18 and over will receive ballots.
Douglas County Clerk Dan Loomis will speak about the voting process from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Roseburg Public Library in an event hosted by the League of Women Voters of Umpqua Valley.
Loomis will discuss the general election process, how ballots are counted and tabulated, the accuracy and integrity and the coordination with the Secretary of State office. Loomis was elected in 2020 for a four-year term.
Ballots will start being mailed to in-state homes on Oct. 19 and distributed to those without daily mail by Oct. 21. The last ballots will be sent out by Oct. 25 and absentee or replacement ballots will be issued until Nov. 3.
The Secretary of State office started mailing ballots to out-of-state voters on Oct. 10 and military and overseas voting ballots were distributed by Sept. 24.
Ballots can be mailed back, or dropped at an official drop off location by 8 p.m. Nov. 8.
All Douglas County will get to vote on an advisory measure that asks “Do you believe that full services should be restored at the Roseburg VA Hospital?” and another measure that asks if psilocybin-related businesses shall be allowed in unincorporated areas of Douglas County. Winston, Canyonville, Oakland, Glendale, Drain, Myrtle Creek, Reedsport, Sutherlin, Riddle, Elkton and Roseburg also have measures on the ballot regarding psilocybin-related business.
North Douglas County Fire and EMS is asking voters to extend a 5-year extension on a levy that will costs constituents an estimated $0.99 per $1,000 in assessed home value to replace worn fire trucks.
In local elections, citizens will also get to vote for new city councilors and mayors.
There are also several state measures that will appear on the ballots, which will cover topics such as health care, slavery, legislator requirements and firearm permits.
The News-Review will provide a detailed description of all the upcoming ballot measures and candidates in upcoming editions of the newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.