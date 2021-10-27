The three incumbents for Douglas County commissioner have already begun receiving donations for their 2022 reelection campaigns.
According to the Oregon Secretary of State's Office, Commissioner Tim Freeman has received $29,000 in donations this year while Commissioners Chris Boice and Tom Kress have each received $19,000 this year.
The contributions for Boice and Kress were identical, with the same contributors donating and giving the same amounts to each.
Their top contributor was Lone Rock Timber Management, which donated $7,500 to each of the campaigns.
Other top contributors included Starfire Lumber at $3,000, and Roseburg Forest Products and Sprinter Trucking, each at $2,500.
Additional contributors included North Star Fabrication and Machine at $2,000, Guy Kennerly at $1,000 and Ervin Enterprises Inc./MSK Building Supply at $500.
Freeman received donations from the same contributors at the same amounts as the other two commissioners. But he also had additional contributions that the others didn't have.
Those included Charles E. Ireland, LLC, Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians and Swanson Group, at $2,500 apiece.
Other contributors solely to Freeman's campaign were Patricia Gilbert at $1,500 and Terrain Tamers Chip Hauling and Jamison and Sullivan, Inc. each at $500.
Each of the commissioners so far has one challenger. Boice will face former Roseburg City Councilor Ashley Hicks, Kress will face Marcus Black of Drain and Freeman will face Brandy Stone.
However, none of the three challengers had filed campaign fundraising committees with the Secretary of State's Office as of Tuesday morning.
(3) comments
Sad. Take money out of politics and see real change. These people should want to represent the people because they want to help. not because they want to be wealthy.
Comment deleted. thanks for the censorship news review.
This outlines who these people really represent. Not the average person but the big companies that donate thousands or tens of thousands of dollars. Gross depiction of our flawed democracy.
When the money given to these folks is broken down like this it becomes obvious who they represent. Certainly not the average person. Gross depiction of democracy.
