Independent congressional candidate Levi Leatherberry doesn't have a preconceived platform.
Instead, he's asking voters in Congressional District 4 to tell him what their top 10 goals are, and he's created an interactive online list at levileatherberry.com/top10/ for their answers.
He's pledging to pursue those goals if he's elected, regardless of what his own opinions are.
Leatherberry won't be on the May primary ballot. He's hoping for the Independent Party of Oregon's nomination, which would come later. If he gets it, he'll be on the November general election ballot.
Leatherberry helps run an organic family farm in the Eugene area that produces broccoli, blueberries and eggs.
Throughout his life, he's traveled back and forth between other countries and Eugene. His parents sometimes taught abroad, so he spent some of his elementary school years in Japan and graduated from high school in Egypt.
He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Hawaii and a master's degree in governance from University College London.
He worked for BRAC and the Yunus Centre on fighting poverty in Bangladesh, where he helped impoverished rural women in Bangladesh become entrepreneurs and worked on a project to filter water from wells there that were contaminated with arsenic. He also helped manage endangered national forests and rare species with the U.S. Agency for International Development.
Closer to home, he worked with the SEIU 503 union, which represents home care workers.
Leatherberry said the congressional approval rating is about 20%, so people know they want something different. Even so, he said, around 90% of politicians get reelected.
"How does that make sense?" he said.
He said one of the biggest problems with partisan politics is that politicians have an ideology and feel they look like traitors if they compromise. But politicians are supposed to compromise to get things done that the average person wants, he said.
Independents have the advantage of being able to work with everyone.
Unfortunately, he said, politicians don't collect information about what voters really want. They guess, and then they filter their platforms through the party's big-money donors.
"At the end of the day, how much of what the people actually locally want gets through D.C.? Very little," he said.
Leatherberry said he won't accept corporate donations for his campaign.
He said he's trying to figure out a way to better represent people without using older, broken systems.
"You can do new things. You just have to try. You have to give people the option to do something differently, and a lot of people will surprise you and do it, and do a good job," he said.
Leatherberry said no one has really collected data about what District 4 residents' top goals are. So he started his top 10 list with suggestions based on the results of a nationwide Gallup poll from December. Since it's interactive, the list can change based on input from district residents.
As of Thursday, the top issue on the list was the high cost of living and inflation. Number two was unemployment and jobs.
The remaining top 10 issues to date are federal debt, lack of money for individuals, the gap between rich and poor, poor government leadership, coronavirus, immigration, unifying the country, and environmental issues and climate change.
And one more tiny bit of information that people might want to know - he can be reached through his website here: https://levileatherberry.com/contact/
