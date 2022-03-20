Congressional District 4 candidate Jake Matthews studied political science and macroeconomics at Boston University and worked for politicians around the country and in London, but his career then took a surprising turn.
“I went to Los Angeles, got on a TV show, did a bunch of writing,” he said.
He also shot and made a short film in favor of gay rights after the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida.
The television show, CBS’s “Wisdom of the Crowd,” lasted just one season. It got canceled due to allegations leveled at another person involved in the project as the Me Too movement was getting underway, Matthews said.
He subsequently moved to Oregon, and now lives in Corvallis.
Matthews was the last candidate to file by the deadline for the District 4 seat. He spoke to The News-Review Thursday about what he’d like to accomplish if he is elected.
Matthews said he wasn’t impressed by the way District 4 was being represented in Congress.
He checked out the per capita income and how long Rep. Peter DeFazio has been in office, and he didn’t like what he saw.
“Things were not right and it seemed like the constituents were kind of being screwed,” he said.
He said he can’t ignore what’s happening any longer.
“I’ve been lucky in some respects and it’s a lot of hard work as well, but there are people out there just like me who aren’t doing well and they don’t know quite how to beat it,” he said.
So he decided to give running for office a shot.
Congressional District 4 is the poorest district in the state, he said, with a low per capita income, but DeFazio didn’t miss a vote to raise his own salary.
“In any other private job they would have you earn your paycheck,” he said.
Matthews said a congressperson’s salary should be pegged to the district’s per capita income.
He said he wants to see the district create a futuristic city. It’s something that’s already being planned in places ranging from Arizona to Saudi Arabia, and it would raise the quality of life for the residents and create new jobs for district members in other cities, he said. Douglas County, for example, would have a market for its timber as the city was being constructed.
City residents would subscribe to live in the city. Residents’ needs would be assessed and addressed. It’s a model he believes will be commonplace in a decade.
“It’s the future way that people are going to be living and there’s no reason Oregon can’t compete in this,” he said.
If elected he’d enter a Congress that’s been closely divided and bitterly partisan. He said he’d deal with that by seeking to pass the fairness doctrine, which required broadcast news outlets to show both sides of an issue.
He said America doesn’t have enough time to waste on being nasty and divisive.
“It’s robbing us of our happiness,” he said.
His representative salary would be $174,000, but he said he would take the amount that matches the per capita income of the district as his salary and spend the rest to evacuate a family he’s been trying to assist in Afghanistan. It will be a symbol of what can be done, he said.
Too often, he said Democrats and Republicans in Congress are “two sides of the same wretched coin.”
Today, he said, the real heroes are the voters. He’s not asking them for money because he’s running his campaign online.
“Democracy should be free or extremely cheap,” he said.
