Retired Army doctor Joe Yetter of Azalea has filed to run as a Democrat in the May primary for Congressional District 2.
Yetter is the only Douglas County resident to file for the seat.
Yetter’s Azalea farm was moved into District 2 by redistricting. Since he moved to Douglas County in 2007, he’s been in District 4, represented by Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield.
“I was really happy with Peter DeFazio, our congressman, with his transportation and infrastructure that he did, constituent services and everything. I just thought he was a great congressman,” he said.
District 2 Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, well, that’s another story in Yetter’s view.
He opposed Bentz’s decision to vote against benefits to veterans who had inhaled toxic smoke in Afghanistan, his votes against the American Rescue Plan and the infrastructure package, and his vote against the seating of Pennsylvania’s electors, among other things.
So Yetter decided to jump into the campaign himself. If he’s chosen by the district’s Democrats in the May primary, he’d likely face Bentz in November.
Bentz’s challengers in the Republican primary include Mark Cavener, of Klamath Falls, the founder of the Election Integrity Education Institute of Oregon, and Katherine Gallant a political commentator and writer from Ukiah.
Yetter has just one primary opponent, Adam Prine, a farmhand from Medford.
District 2 is the largest of the state’s congressional districts and sprawls across Eastern and parts of Southern Oregon.
Yetter said he plans to take his message on the road to voters around the district. The route he’s got in mind will take him 1,230 miles with 23 hours of driving time.
If he becomes a Democratic congressman, he could well find himself in the minority in a bitterly divided Congress.
He said he’d handle that by expressing his values. He cited U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, as an example to follow.
“He always says that he believes in love, and I admire him greatly and would seek to emulate the way he lives and the way he operates. I think that’s the way to do it,” Yetter said.
Yetter also said he works out in the morning, and that’s when Republicans are known to hit the congressional gym.
“I shall rub sweaty shoulders with a bunch of Republicans, and I think that makes for a lot,” he said.
Yetter said he would support policies that help the small-scale farmer, and policies that would improve public health.
“People live longer, healthier lives now than they did 100 years ago, and an awful lot of that, almost all of that, was public health. It wasn’t the sexy cardiac transplant level stuff, it was the pure food and drug act, it was pure water, clean air and so on,” he said.
There will be more pandemics, he said, because there always have been. Surveillance systems to detect them early and support for vaccine technology are key to handling them, he said.
The economic recovery is well underway, but individuals are still hurting, he said. He wants to see payments to families with children revived, not just because it stimulates the economy, but because it supports kids.
Yetter knows if he wins the primary he’ll have a tough fight ahead in a red district that leans Republican by 25 points.
“That is a big hurdle to overcome,” he said. “The other big hurdle to overcome is the donation juggernaut that Cliff Bentz has.”
According to federal election records, Bentz had already raised more than $491,000 by the end of 2021.
Yetter believes he can win the race despite that.
“What I’m running on is values, and I think these values will win,” he said.
He’s also got the valuable life experience he gained in the military, he said.
Yetter grew up a self-described “Army brat,” and lived all over. Japan, Germany, Mexico, Louisiana, and Texas are among the places he was raised.
His father retired to Indiana, where Yetter graduated from high school. He attended Purdue University and the Indiana University School of Medicine, and went on to practice medicine in the Army.
After he retired from the Army in 2004, he and his wife sold their house and everything they owned, and pulled a 5th-wheel trailer around North America for four years.
They made big loops, including Alaska, Florida and Southern California.
Each time they would stop in Douglas County to camp.
It has the ideal climate, lovely people, and he walked along the river in Roseburg and saw salmon jumping and people catching them.
“I said, ‘I’m not leaving,’” he said.
So they settled down on an 80-acre farm in Azalea, and they’ve stayed there since.
(1) comment
Go get'm Joe! You have my support. It's about time we have intelligence, conscience, and diligence in state government.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.