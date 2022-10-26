This profile is part of a series featuring all local candidates who are running in contested races. The News-Review has reached out to all candidates in those races.
Kevin Noel may have the right to remain silent, but according to him, he generally doesn’t have the ability.
“I’ve got no filter,” he joked. “But, I think that’s what this town needs. They don’t need a yes person, they need somebody that can say ‘This is what needs to happen.’”
Noel is running for Reedsport mayor against Linda McCollum, who has held the office since 2015.
“I’ve got nothing bad to say about Linda. We see each other in the grocery store and whatnot. She’s a nice lady,” Noel said. “She just has some very different views than I do.”
Noel was born and raised in Reedsport. In fact, his family has called the area home since the 1850s. According to Noel, there are several boat ramps and other local landmarks named after his family. But that’s not why he is running for office.
It’s the most basic reason, really. If he is going to be investing his time and money into the area — build a business, buy a home and raise a family — it only made sense to step up in order to make a difference.
He returned home five years ago and established his own small business selling shipping containers. He also reconnected with the woman who is now his wife, who works as a registered nurse at the local hospital and also owns a 51% stake in his business. He has a 20-year-old son who lives in North Carolina and a 16-year-old stepson he is raising with his wife.
When Noel returned to Reedsport, the first thing he noticed was the drug problem and homeless crisis in the area. Those are his two biggest focuses, if he were to be elected mayor.
He doesn’t have a plan of action as of yet, but he’s prepared to be the unapologetic man of action the city needs. He makes no apologies for who he is or what he believes, Noel said.
He officially filed as nonpartisan, but Noel describes himself very differently. An avid baseball fan, Noel compares himself to country music star Toby Keith, identifying as a “very patriotic, Christian, God-bless-the-USA type of man.”
“My biggest thing is help to get the drugs off the streets and get the transients the heck out here,” he said. “Yes, you can probably put down that I’m a pretty staunch conservative. In fact, I’m wearing my ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’ hat right now.”
Ballots have been mailed and are due by Nov. 8.
Erica Reynolds is the special section editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ereynolds@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
