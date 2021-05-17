Tuesday is the last chance to vote in the Special Districts Election, and the deadline is 8 p.m.
Douglas County Clerk Dan Loomis said in an email 13,676 ballots had been received as of Monday, making turnout so far 16.38% of eligible voters. That’s 1.41% ahead of the participation rate at the same point in the 2019 Special Districts Election.
Drop sites around the county will remain open until 8 p.m., with the first unofficial preliminary results expected shortly afterward.
Here are the locations where you can take your ballots:
- Canyonville City Library Book Drop, 250 N. Main St., 24 hours a day, Election Day until 8 p.m.
- Douglas County Annex, 680 Fir Ave., Reedsport, 24 hours per day, Election Day until 8 p.m.
- Douglas County Clerk’s Office, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg, Room 124 and hallway slot, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, Election Day 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Douglas County Courthouse Front Lawn, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg, 24 hours per day, Election Day until 8 p.m.
- •Drain City Hall, 515 S. Cedar St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Election Day until 8 p.m.
- Glendale City Hall, 124 Third St., 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Election Day, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 8 p.m.
- Roseburg Public Library East Parking Lot, corner of Fowler Street and Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard, 24 hours per day, Election Day until 8 p.m.
- Myrtle Creek City Hall, 207 NW Pleasant St., 24 hours per day, Election Day until 8 p.m.
- Riddle City Hall, 647 1st Ave., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, Election Day until 8 p.m.
- Sutherlin City Hall, 126 E. Central Ave., 24 hours per day, Election Day until 8 p.m.
- Umpqua Community College Administration Building Drop Slot, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Election Day until 8 p.m.
- Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., 24 hours per day, Election Day until 8 p.m.
- Yoncalla City Hall Utility Payment Slot, 2640 Eagle Valley Road, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, Election Day until 8 p.m.
