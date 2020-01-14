A simulation of ranked choice voting will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 21 in the Deer Creek Room at the Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg.
Former FairVote Arizona Chairwoman and Action Chair for the League of Women Voters of Rogue Valley Barbara Klein will demonstrate what a ranked choice election looks like, answer questions and discuss local options.
The meeting is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Umpqua Valley. It is free and open to the public.
Ranked choice voting allows voters to choose their favorite candidate and then rank the rest. Supporters of such a system say it frees voters to select the candidate of their choice without fear of splitting the vote.
It also eliminates the need for a primary election. The vote count results in an instant runoff and a winner with majority support.
Ranked-choice voting is used in some American cities, the state of Maine and six countries outside the U.S. It's reached Oregon too, as citizens of Benton County will use it in November to choose their sheriff and county commissioners.
Information: 541-672-1914
