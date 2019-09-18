The League of Women Voters of Umpqua Valley will register voters at a Roseburg bar next week.
They’ll be available to assist voters who want to register or change their registration from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 24 at Backside Brewery, 1640 NE Odell Ave.
And if securing the right to vote in 2020 isn’t enough incentive, there’s also going to be pizza.
The registration drive is part of a nationwide effort called National Voter Registration Day.
League President Jenny Carloni said every eligible American deserves the chance to participate in elections.
“Voter registration is the first step to ensuring your voice is heard. We want to make sure every Douglas County resident who wants the opportunity to vote on Election Day is registered,” she said in a press release.
National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan campaign. Over the past eight years, it has registered hundreds of thousands of voters across the country.
More than 300 League of Women Voters affiliates around the nation are participating in this year’s event.
Carloni said the League of Women Voters empowers voters through education, registration and get out the vote efforts for every election. It also hosts candidate and issue forums and provides information online at VOTE411.org.
“We believe our democracy is strongest when every voice is heard,” Carloni said.
Toward that end, the League invites not just women, but people of all genders to join its organization, Carloni said.
