State Rep. Marty Wilde, D-Eugene, said Wednesday he had mailed a complaint to the Oregon Department of Justice about Republican congressional candidate Alek Skarlatos' charity the 15:17 Trust.
According to Wilde, no veteran-related organization called either the 15:17 Trust or the 15:17 Fund has filed with the DOJ's Charitable Activities Section. That filing is required if a charity does business, solicits funds or holds property in the state.
A copy of the complaint was received by The News-Review Wednesday.
Wilde told The News-Review Wednesday that failure to file is a big red flag.
An Air Force veteran and Oregon Air National Guardsman with 28 years of military service, Wilde said he's concerned about whether the charity might be "camo washing" — claiming to help veterans without actually providing any services to them.
"We've seen a number of charities that when you look at their spending ratios, they spend all of their money making more money, or they spend all their money on administrative staff and they don't actually provide services to veterans," Wilde said.
The Department of Justice's job is to enforce the nonprofit rules to make sure organizations are doing what they say they do, he said.
"I hope I'm wrong, that this is a legitimate organization that didn't do its paperwork right, but boy it sure smells bad when you don't take care of business. It makes me really concerned that this is a front, not something that is actually providing services to veterans," he said.
Skarlatos is making his second run for congress this year. He was the Republican nominee for Congressional District 4 in 2020, but lost the race to longtime U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield. Skarlatos is an Army National Guard veteran who served in Afghanistan. He became famous after he and four others intervened in 2015 to stop a would-be terrorist from opening fire on a Paris-bound train, and he went on to star in a Clint Eastwood movie about the event, called “15:17 to Paris.”
It's not the first time the 15:17 Trust has faced questions about its operation.
End Citizens United filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission after reports surfaced that money went back and forth from Skarlatos campaigns and the charity.
Skarlatos, who started the charity, donated $93,000 to it from his 2020 campaign funds. Then the campaign later sent $65,000 to his 2022 campaign.
15:17 Trust is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit. On its Facebook page, it describes itself as "a nonprofit organization committed to raising awareness of and finding solutions to the issues veterans nationwide are facing today."
The Facebook page contains a total of three posts, the first having been about a year ago and the most recent in April 2021. The Facebook page does not link to a website. The News-Review was unable to find a website for the organization.
In a response emailed to The News-Review Wednesday, Skarlatos Campaign Manager Ross Purgason didn't directly address the question of whether the charity had filed in Oregon, nor did he address questions about what the charity has done for veterans. But he did reject the idea that Skarlatos had done anything wrong with the 15:17 Trust.
"Despite an attempt to smear Alek Skarlatos who served in Afghanistan, he was never paid a dollar from the 15:17 Trust and never served on the board of directors. The transfer and return of the unused portion of that contribution to the campaign were completely legal," Purgason said.
