Stan Pulliam, mayor of Sandy and candidate for Oregon governor, will visit Sutherlin Friday morning during a campaign tour of Southern Oregon.

Pulliam, who goes by "Mayor Stan" will be at The Body Shop Gym, 121 W. Central Ave., in Sutherlin at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The public is invited to attend.

Reporter Carisa Cegavske can be reached at ccegavske@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4213.

(1) comment

NJ
NJ

I have questions. First, Carisa, when was the NR notified of this meeting? And were and when were the Commissioners of Douglas County notified of this meeting?

I'll be emailing Mr. Pulliam the following. It would be nice if someone attending would also ask Mr. Pulliam the following:

My questions are regarding Mr. Pulliam's website information located here and under the "About" link and under "Issues" page, feel free to follow along: https://www.stanpulliam.org/home

1. Why do you feel it's important to bring Church into State regarding control of my womb?

2. What does Mr. Pulliam feel about Sandy, Oregon becoming Sandy, Idaho?

3. How much funding was received by your Main Street Small Businesses from the Federal Payroll Protection Program and was that money used to actually ensure employees would continue to be paid? https://equitablegrowth.org/did-the-paycheck-protection-program-work-for-small-businesses-across-the-united-states/

4. What do you think is the primary cause of the violence in Portland that you feel can be addressed by an increase/surge in police hiring and National Guard deployment?

5. "Charter schools are run like privately owned schools; public schools are not." While individual learning style for children would be a benefit, how will you direct learning choices through current public school funding?

6. Have you explored the Navigation Center option regarding homelessness? If so, have you encountered similar issue with there being no entity wanting to operate one; how much funding would be needed for administration of such?

7. How do you propose to fund the maintenance of additional roads to meet Oregon's needs?

7.a Do you support the Build Back Better legislation currently working through Congress?

7.b Please describe the Biden Administration anti-consumer policy.

7. c. How will you fund Good Neighbor Authority Agreement programs?

