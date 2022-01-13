Mayor Stan to visit Sutherlin as part of gubernatorial campaign The News-Review Carisa Cegavske Senior Reporter Author twitter Author email Jan 13, 2022 10 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Stan Pulliam, mayor of Sandy and candidate for Oregon governor, will visit Sutherlin Friday morning during a campaign tour of Southern Oregon.Pulliam, who goes by "Mayor Stan" will be at The Body Shop Gym, 121 W. Central Ave., in Sutherlin at 9:30 a.m. Friday.The public is invited to attend. Reporter Carisa Cegavske can be reached at ccegavske@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4213. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Stan Pulliam Mayor Stan Governor Candidate Sutherlin Sandy Politics Oregon Campaign The Body Shop Carisa Cegavske Senior Reporter Carisa Cegavske is the senior reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at ccegavske@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4213. Follow her on Twitter @carisa_cegavske Author twitter Author email Follow Carisa Cegavske Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment NJ Jan 13, 2022 12:44pm I have questions. First, Carisa, when was the NR notified of this meeting? And were and when were the Commissioners of Douglas County notified of this meeting?I'll be emailing Mr. Pulliam the following. It would be nice if someone attending would also ask Mr. Pulliam the following:My questions are regarding Mr. Pulliam's website information located here and under the "About" link and under "Issues" page, feel free to follow along: https://www.stanpulliam.org/home1. Why do you feel it's important to bring Church into State regarding control of my womb?2. What does Mr. Pulliam feel about Sandy, Oregon becoming Sandy, Idaho?3. How much funding was received by your Main Street Small Businesses from the Federal Payroll Protection Program and was that money used to actually ensure employees would continue to be paid? https://equitablegrowth.org/did-the-paycheck-protection-program-work-for-small-businesses-across-the-united-states/4. What do you think is the primary cause of the violence in Portland that you feel can be addressed by an increase/surge in police hiring and National Guard deployment?5. "Charter schools are run like privately owned schools; public schools are not." While individual learning style for children would be a benefit, how will you direct learning choices through current public school funding?6. Have you explored the Navigation Center option regarding homelessness? If so, have you encountered similar issue with there being no entity wanting to operate one; how much funding would be needed for administration of such?7. How do you propose to fund the maintenance of additional roads to meet Oregon's needs?7.a Do you support the Build Back Better legislation currently working through Congress?7.b Please describe the Biden Administration anti-consumer policy.7. c. How will you fund Good Neighbor Authority Agreement programs? Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular New developments coming to Hanna Heritage Place Former UCC student sues school for falsely accusing of drug use Roseburg man in jail after allegedly shooting someone in the foot outside of Carl's Jr. Guest Column: Here we go again, preparing for another surge Glide Revitalization withdraws lease proposal with Glide School District TOP JOBS Customer Service Specialist Now hiring for Full Time and Part Time positions News Review Carriers Forest Bridges Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Douglas County Male Prep Athlete of the Week: Colby Bucich, Glide Douglas County Female Prep Athlete of the Week: Alison Van Loon, Yoncalla Wolf illegally shot in NE Oregon, police investigating NW Natural Holdings Announces Dividend Inslee deploys National Guard to assist hospitals, testing Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(1) comment
I have questions. First, Carisa, when was the NR notified of this meeting? And were and when were the Commissioners of Douglas County notified of this meeting?
I'll be emailing Mr. Pulliam the following. It would be nice if someone attending would also ask Mr. Pulliam the following:
My questions are regarding Mr. Pulliam's website information located here and under the "About" link and under "Issues" page, feel free to follow along: https://www.stanpulliam.org/home
1. Why do you feel it's important to bring Church into State regarding control of my womb?
2. What does Mr. Pulliam feel about Sandy, Oregon becoming Sandy, Idaho?
3. How much funding was received by your Main Street Small Businesses from the Federal Payroll Protection Program and was that money used to actually ensure employees would continue to be paid? https://equitablegrowth.org/did-the-paycheck-protection-program-work-for-small-businesses-across-the-united-states/
4. What do you think is the primary cause of the violence in Portland that you feel can be addressed by an increase/surge in police hiring and National Guard deployment?
5. "Charter schools are run like privately owned schools; public schools are not." While individual learning style for children would be a benefit, how will you direct learning choices through current public school funding?
6. Have you explored the Navigation Center option regarding homelessness? If so, have you encountered similar issue with there being no entity wanting to operate one; how much funding would be needed for administration of such?
7. How do you propose to fund the maintenance of additional roads to meet Oregon's needs?
7.a Do you support the Build Back Better legislation currently working through Congress?
7.b Please describe the Biden Administration anti-consumer policy.
7. c. How will you fund Good Neighbor Authority Agreement programs?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.