More than half of Douglas County voters have already turned in their ballots.
If you're not one of them, elections officials are warning it's too late to count on the mail. Instead bring your ballot to one of the drop sites around the county or directly to the Douglas County Clerk's Office, Room 124, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg.
Ballots continue to pour in at higher rates than seen during the 2012 or 2016 presidential elections, Douglas County Clerk Dan Loomis said.
"Many consider voting the defining act of citizenship. It is so very encouraging to see the voters of our great Douglas County continuing to cast ballots at very high rates," Loomis said in an email.
Loomis said 43,672 ballots had been received by Tuesday evening. That's 51.94% of the total sent out, which is 14.58% ahead of the participation rates for the same point in the 2016 presidential election and 13.86% ahead of the 2012 presidential election.
About 38% of voters have so far cast their ballots by mail. About 23% brought them directly to the Douglas County Courthouse, and the rest of the ballots were taken to one of the county's official ballot drop sites.
Ballots must be received by the Douglas County Clerk's Office by 8 p.m. Nov. 3 to be counted.
Douglas County offers a number of drop locations that are checked by elections officials right up until the final day.
Their locations are:
• Canyonville City Library Book Drop, 250 N. Main St., Canyonville, 24 hours per day. On Election Day until 8 p.m.
• Douglas County Annex, 680 Fir Ave., Reedsport, 24 hours per day. On Election Day until 8 p.m.
• Douglas County Clerk's Office, Room 124 or Hallway Slot, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg, Mondays through Fridays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Douglas County Courthouse, Front Lawn, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg, 24 hours per day. On Election Day until 8 p.m.
• Drain City Hall, 515 S. Cedar St., Drain, Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Election Day until 8 p.m.
• Roseburg Public Library East Parking Lot, Corner of Fowler Street and Diamond Lake Boulevard, Roseburg, 24 hours per day. On Election Day until 8 p.m.
• Glendale City Hall, 124 Third St., Glendale, Mondays through Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. through 5 p.m. On Election Day from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Myrtle Creek City Hall, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek, 24 hours per day. On Election Day until 8 p.m.
• Riddle City Hall, 647 1st Ave., Riddle, Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Election Day until 8 p.m.
• Sutherlin City Hall, 126 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin, 24 hours per day. On Election Day until 8 p.m.
• Umpqua Community College, Administration Building Drop Slot, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg, Mondays through Thursdays 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Election Day until 8 p.m.
• Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Boulevard, Winston, 24 hours per day. On Election Day until 8 p.m.
• Yoncalla City Hall, Utility Payment Slot, 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla. Mondays through Fridays 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. On Election Day until 8 p.m.
At least we have several drop boxes in our county. The Governor of Texas has only authorized one drop box per county. This governor is disabled, apparently in more ways than one, and it seems that he doesn't care about the people of his state. His state is also a higher risk state for the virus. It appears that he doesn't care about those in his state. If you like this idea, then move to Texas.
